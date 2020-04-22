IFA Berlin is evolving into an ‘innovative new concept’ because of coronavirus pandemics

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively and completely shut down the business of tech conferences, with most major events, including Mobile World Congress, Apple’s WWDC or Google’s I / O, canceled or reformed online event only.

IFA Berlin, one of the largest tech conferences in Europe, suffered the same fate, but it was not completely canceled; rather, it is going forward with a somewhat mysterious “innovative new concept.”

In a note sent to press, organizers of the show admitted that, due to the pandemic, “IFA” was not being released as before. ”

“Planning is well advanced for a concept that will allow IFA to deliver key functions for our industry – as a global showcase for technological change and an important meeting place for brands, manufacturers, retail and media, “the note said.

# IFA20: Set for an innovative concept designed for the uninitiated.

IFA Berlin is set to continue in 2020, but with a new innovative concept, following the Berlin government’s decision to ban all events with more than 5,000 participants until October 24, 2020.

1/6 pic.twitter.com/MLDvamLXzf

– IFA Berlin (@IFA_Berlin) April 21, 2020

Details are slim at the moment, but organizers have said they will announce details for the updated IFA 2020 concept “in the near future.”

This year’s IFA is set to take place on September 4. Given the fact that the city of Berlin has banned all events with more than 5,000 participants through October 24, it is hard to imagine this new concept being similar to the usual business of the IFA, made up of thousands of companies showcasing new gadgets in the massive Messe area of ​​Berlin. Instead, we are likely to see a slew of online announcements only. Whether the IFA organizers will be able to turn to a cohesive show remains to be seen.

((tagToTranslate) tech