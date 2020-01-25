If you're worried about coronavirus, get your flu shot

Photo: Shutterstock

Corona virus may make exciting headlines, but so far, for most of us, it’s not that much of a risk. There are only a handful of cases worldwide, and if you haven’t been to Wuhan, China, your cough is probably just a garden variety that is a common cold. If you’re still worried, do it with your nervous energy: get your damn flu shot.

To be clear, the flu shot does not protect against coronavirus. That is another virus. However, the first signs of both are similar: respiratory problems (such as coughing) and fever. If you get a flu shot, you can calm down when you start coughing. The flu shot is not perfect, but it prevents many flu cases and can make others less difficult.

There are also benefits for others: if you try to treat the flu in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak, you will do more work for hospital staff and may be more concerned. But you could have prevented the flu with the vaccine you should be getting anyway … so why not?

There is also a more serious reason for the flu shot: The flu has almost certainly killed more people this year than the new corona virus. Between 20,000 and 60,000 Americans die of the flu annually, especially people who are very young, very old, or immunodeficient. And they often catch it in healthy people who don’t bother to get a flu shot. So if you think a rampant, deadly virus is a bad thing, just get your flu vaccine.