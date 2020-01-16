If you're struggling with dry january, try these low-calorie alcoholic drinks

If you’re struggling with Dry January, you can save a lot of empty calories by simply ordering cocktails at the bar. “Alcohol itself is very high in calories,” says Lisa Moskovitz, R.D., C.D.N., a New York-based dietitian. “The more alcohol a drink contains, the more calories it contains – a single glass of any type of alcohol equals about 100 calories,” she says.



Calories in alcohol: they add up quickly

What makes alcoholic beverages so high in calories are simple syrups and mixes of sugary drinks, such as cranberry juice and soda, which increase the sugar content of the cocktail. But even the calories in wine, beer and alcoholic beverages can add up quickly. For example, if you start having two glasses of red wine every night of the week, it adds an additional 1,750 calories to your diet each week. And if you don’t change anything else you consume, those extra calories could add up to 25 pounds of weight gain over the course of a year. Yes. Here are some high-calorie cocktail supplements to avoid:

– Simple syrup and sugar

– Pre-prepared fruit juices and drink mixes, such as those for margaritas, daiquiris and pina coladas

– Salt

– Bacon

– Maraschino cherries and other potted or canned fruits dipped in syrup

How to order low-calorie alcoholic drinks

Some of the key points to remember when ordering are not to ask for any syrup, to opt for fresh juices with no added sugars, soda club or sparkling water and to monitor portion sizes. A standard serving of beer is 12 ounces, the wine is 5 ounces, and alcohol is 1.5 ounces (a shot glass).

“The most important thing to remember is that you get most of your calories from alcohol itself,” advises Moskovitz. “So try to choose blenders that don’t add extra calories or sugars.”

With all of this in mind, we asked registered dietitians for advice on how to choose the healthiest alcoholic beverage for your next happy hour, and ranked the best low-calorie alcoholic drinks.

.