A sourdough starter is more than just a level replacement purchased by the store. For Christine Sunu, every starter is a scene of life: Feed it with water and flour constantly, and it will be a lazy blob that breathes, bubbles, and grows. Introduce it to a dough, and the starter will boost and breathe life into what would otherwise be a flat, dense loaf. Put it in the freezer, and it will hibernate in a hideous state. Ignore it, and it will die.

“It’s a really neat idea that you can have a critter that always makes a certain kind of bread and that potentially changes over time and grows with you,” Sunu, sourd’s designer and inventor. io – a data tracker that monitors a starter’s rise, ambient temperature, and ambient humidity in real time – told me during a recent phone call.

Two sourd.io sensors monitor Brad’s rise, temperature, and surroundings.

Photo: Christine Sunu by Twilio

Making a starter from scratch is a simple enough endeavor: Mix water and flour, let it sit, and for a few days, wild yeast from the flour will absorb nutrients converted from starch and breathe carbon dioxide.

This means that every starter has his or her own life: Each is a unique culture that draws wild yeast from the air around it. Some develop complex flavors with age; others may change over time and depending on how their environment changes. Some of the starters are family heirlooms of generations who survived the wars and relocations. For the Sunu, they are microbiological colonies born of historical origins and delicate scientific subjects ripe for modern, technological exploration.

“I can’t recommend trying to catch wild yeast in your college dorm,” said the longtime baker, laughing heartily as he recalled the first time he experimented with a sourdough starter. “It’s been a pretty experience that my roommate since freshman still makes me happy about it today.”

Much has changed in the 15 years since: Sunu graduated from college and went to work in the neurogenetics and biophysics labs, where he taught himself the program’s image tracking code and algorithms. His interest in making and baking remained unchanged, however, and with new skills came the opportunity to explore old passions in different ways.

“I like working with bread because it also has a biological component,” says Sunu, a freelance product designer and developer who also manages an Internet of Things (IoT) developer on the communications platform in the cloud Twilio. Of sourd.io, he said, “I like developing things that help us keep track of and learn about the small world around us.”

In these days of social travel, Sunu spends more time with Brad the Bread, which, according to an eBay seller package, came from the mother of an Egyptian bakery. This rumor is that the mother-of-money has been giving life to bread and culture like Brad for over 50 years, but no one knows for sure.

To keep Brad happy and alive, Sunu has spent the past few weeks cooking sourd.io to monitor his health. To assemble the data tracker, Sunu connects a 3D printed jar to a battery, a temperature / humidity sensor, an ultrasonic remote sensor used to monitor starter rise over time, and a cellular board that transmits data to an internet platform.

The anatomy of sourd.io

Photo: Christine Sunu by Twilio

Sunu feeds Brad as he prepares to bake and records the important signs of a starter: its rise, its surrounding moisture, and its ambient temperature. The idea, he said, was to explore the best indicator for a fully fledged starter through data analysis.

So far, Brad’s growth seems to be related to rising humidity, but Sunu says it can be very different from one living culture to another.

“It’s very entertaining now to raise starters and make bread,” Sunu, who is recognized as “a cat lady for sourdough,” told me. “I like working with hardware for many of the same reasons I love cooking: It gives me time away from screens to work with my hands, and gives me a chance to be accurate and data-oriented . The main difference is that I can’t eat the hardware, but in this case, it might help me make something. “

Sunu encouraged others to copy the DIY project into his recipe, though he suspected it might be “a bit scary to build” for those inexperienced in hardware codes. Not impossible, however: Makerspaces can help. But in many of their brick-and-mortar locations because of pandemics, Sunu said that, like some other makers, are glad to answer questions on Twitter.

When all else fails, it is always the joy of happiness: a time of Brad’s life and the breath of life. Like, literally.

Because I know all you want is a https://t.co/diYI8PwYrF release of my starter time, Brad the Bread, Sending Temperature / Humidity / Increasing Internet Data

My favorite part is you can see the fogging glasses. Moisture data looks great as a correlation for starter growth! pic.twitter.com/3GBGLwJ36W

– Christine Sunu (@christinesunu) April 17, 2020

