If you want to learn how to fix cars, small YouTube channels are a stroke of luck

Loading...

Script: Barricade Garage / YouTube

I only started repairing cars when I was a freshman. Until then, the internet was filling up with DIY instructions for YouTube videos that helped me get up to speed in no time. A lot of YouTubers spend a lot of time making videos to show the rest of us how to fix problems, and I think they deserve recognition. Here’s a little bit of it.

In the early years of the wrench, I often referred to YouTube videos. That’s why I recommend that inexperienced wrenches expand their expertise when they go to the video hosting website.

While there are tons of well-known auto repair channels, I want to turn my attention to the small ones that focus on individual vehicles and have been around for some time. Because of the narrow focus, these channels are unlikely to become megacannels (after all, I can’t imagine the appetite for replacement lower wishbone videos for Jeep Grand Cherokees from 1993 to 1998 huge), but the work they do is huge is important for promoting car culture as it helps others to keep our car on the road.

Not surprisingly, three of the channels I refer to are meant to teach Jeep owners how to fix their machines. The first is a channel that I discovered recently after buying my ‘Holy Grail’ Jeep Grand Cherokee in 1994. It’s called BARRICADE GARAGE, and even though it’s a small operation, the host does the right job all the time and describes what he’s doing. If you own a Jeep ZJ or even an XJ Cherokee, it’s worth a visit.

The guy is incredibly thorough. He not only describes how the parts he wants to repair actually work (he even decodes a differential tag in the video above!), But he describes the repair well, uses only the highest quality parts and is also about tricks and Identify and avoid common mistakes.

The last bit is important and a big advantage to see a channel that specializes in a particular vehicle.

I watched the replacement video for the lower wishbone above because the passenger side of my “Holy Grail” jeep is badly bent and needs to be replaced. BARRICADE GARAGE makes it look simple.

Then there’s NickInTimeFilms, a Jeep Cherokee XJ channel that has been around as long as I can remember YouTube (the host was there in September 2007), and the range of his work is absolutely breathtaking. He owns a 1989 Jeep Cherokee, which he has replaced with practically every single part over the years, and he has made a video of everything.

If you want to know how to replace a heater control valve on a Jeep Cherokee before 97, you’ve found the solution with NickInTimeFilms. Do you have a loud tick from the engine that you suspect is a result of bad jacks? The video above shows you how to remove them.

Any XJ fix that you may need help with is on his channel, and the fact that despite his rather niche theme and humble audience keeps pumping out detailed videos is a stroke of luck for the XJ community.

The third channel I will highlight is bullshit grains, a hilariously vulgar Canadian guy who likes to swear, screw, and drink beer in his garage. I learned a lot from him and I don’t just mean that with a wrench. I have learned words that I cannot repeat.

In any case, this small post is about emphasizing the importance of small, model-specific YouTube channels, whose hosts offer a detailed level of expertise that is difficult to find elsewhere. These channels don’t have many subscribers (the three I mentioned are 10,000, 19,100, and 74,500) because they’re narrowly focused, but it is this narrow focus that makes them so valuable when it comes to helping car owners to keep their junkers out of the junkyard.

Of course, random people on YouTube aren’t necessarily the best sources of repair instructions (I prefer decent factory service manuals), but the good ones are a boon to car culture and if you have a channel for your specific car you want to advertise, throw it out in the comments.