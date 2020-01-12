If Trump wins in 2020, get ready for President Don Jr.

Eight years of Trump fear, right? It’s terrible, right? I mean, it can’t get worse, right?

Right?

Oh, you’ve optimized the optimists.

As with everything about Trump, it can get a lot worse. If he wins in 2020, we will never get rid of these idiots. Even if the shit really, really gets off the rails, Immortan Don and the rest of his crew Mad Max will continue to run in the desert in the future.

A second term guarantees the rise of the Imperial Trumps, a family cult built on the remnants of the melting corpse of the GOP, showcasing all the warmth of the Kim Dynasty of North Korea and a kind of I know nothing about the Habsburg jaw.

The imaginary image of Donald Trump has always been that of royalty, and as I wrote in Everything Trump Touches Dies, it’s just this annoying article I, section 9, article 8 of the Constitution that prohibits titles of nobility. Since it is not, you know, famous for the Constitution in most areas, why this one?

Prepare for Donald Trump Jr., a man who speaks Trump-own-libs’ fluid asshole dialogue, to rise to the top of the GOP 2024 primary ranks. Dynastic speech that was once treated as a joke (even by me) is already developing around Don Jr. and Ivanka. Poor Eric is left out, but then again, he always has been.

The Trump family, including the spooky automaton Jared Kushner, will continue to view the U.S. government not as a sacred trust, but as an ATM for their heinous businesses and nation-state robberies. Although Kushner’s ambitions do not seem to be particularly political, his exploitation of his position as grand vizier with Emir Donald has been spectacularly profitable for his companies. As for Trump personally, his hotels, golf courses and clubs were miraculously both popular and profitable for unknown reasons. (Forgive me while I recover from this epic eye roll.)

In the fall of 2019, it was clear that Trump had even succeeded in subordinating the military to spending money on resorts and golf clubs when stories of Air Force cargo flights to the Middle East made unusual stops at his golf resort in Scotland for hotel accommodation and fuel.

The ambition that drives Trump today is powerful, and the corruption and collapse of the GOP as a party will allow their dynastic fantasies to translate into real consequences for the country. The Orange Kardashians will have the brand power of Trump, as well as the shameless hucksterism of Fox and degraded conservative media behind them. Note that even “respectable” elements of the conservative media will soon produce reflective articles on why Don Jr. is the bridge between crude Trumpism and milder and smarter populist nationalism.

As for Mike Pence, who briefly kept the secret hope that he would be the heir to the Trump movement by combining his worshiping gaze, his bootlicking talent and the slavery of Donald über Alles suck-uppery, well, Trump has treated Pence like any other woman or business partner and has already reported that he was going to fuck him, and not in his usual way at two pumps. When asked if Pence would follow him as president, it would have cost Trump nothing politically to yell his vice president, but he missed. Loyalty is a concept foreign to Trump, except to his own offspring.

Ivanka, although she has never been accepted to Washington, still hopes to fashion an image of the intelligent modern technocrat, sympathetic to Aspen and TED-Talk, who happens to be the daughter of the warlord. I once had a “serious reporter” with robust access to assets telling me, “She stops so many bad things. She is a net positive. “Bro. It’s not because Ivanka calls you and says,” I’m stopping bad things, “but like her father, she knows how easily the media can be fooled.

Placing Ivanka and her Android husband Jared in the White House was already the biggest demonstration of patronage in presidential history, but by the summer of 2019, Jared and Ivanka had become clumsy party guests at events like the Tokyo G20 meeting. Trump’s work to frame Ivanka as the first princess led him to include it event after event with world leaders, with an incredibly awkward effect. It was not the first time that he had put his neat but talentless daughter in the spotlight, but it was one of the most embarrassing.

Her presence was deeply unwelcome at a number of events where she tried to run with the big dogs of world affairs, triggering a hashtag #UnwantedIvanka which went wild on social networks. It drew grunts and cold shoulders from other offended world leaders as the grown child of a reality star president treated them as props in the drama of his personal ambitions.

Trump arranged for his then national security adviser, John Bolton, to be exiled to Mongolia during Kim Jong Don’s surprise visit to see his best friend Kim Jong-un. Apparently, however, it was Take Your Daughter to See a Nuke-Curious Genocidal Madman Who starved His people and deceived the President of the United States over and over again. Trump brought Ivanka to Korea with him, of course he did.

Don Jr. might as well get a tattoo of Pepe’s back, given how much he is loved from the right and how often he increases the social media posts of the assortment of racial war that follows his father. He’s already teased about running for governor of New York or mayor of New York, but it would be best to move quickly to Montana or another state, at least nominally, before launching your career Politics. Junior spent a lot of time on the country track and learned the ropes. Expect to see him at the center of Trump’s efforts in 2020 and as a constant presence on social media.

We are lucky.

Even Eric the Wide-Gummed and Tiffany have been trained for some of the state visits and high profile glamor events. Trump wants to maximize the brand’s reach, even for the kids he least likes. This is how real dynastic politics came to America, not with a bang, but with a reality show. For the Trumps, it will be easy – with this President’s rigid control over the GOP, there will be none of those pesky primary elections that the Bushes and even the Kennedys have had to endure.

Yes, the imperial assets are here to stay. Prepare for four years of the right-wing press to write tense profiles of the Strange New Respect that Ivanka generates among the conservatives, and how the first Republican woman might not be Nikki Haley, but rather the fashion super-icon deceptively intelligent and successful Ivanka Trump, who is surprisingly down to earth. They will “find out” that she has an easy and disapproving sense of humor.

She will even appear on Colbert or (again) SNL, making fun of her image, and even – a little – of her famous father. Even skeptical conservative media will be drawn to the way the Royal Princess now represents Trump nationalism without the rough edges and ugly tweets.

Another factor about the endless presence of trumps in our lives: they breed like rabbits, so if we don’t play our cards right now, they will have enough descendants to gain majority in the United States. Senate before long.

Excerpt from RUNNING AGAINST THE DEVIL by Rick Wilson. Copyright © 2020 by Rick Wilson. Extracted with permission from Crown Forum, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this extract may be reproduced or reprinted without the written permission of the publisher.

.