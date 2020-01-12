If the President of the United States says it is garbage now

Alex Wong / Getty

In the fall of 2002, I attended what was essentially the largest gathering of anti-Iraq war types in Beltway during the key season when the Bush administration was selling the war. Joe Wilson was there, types of liberal foreign policy from the Clinton administration, etc. Several hundred people.

The grand opening speech was from Zbigniew Brzezinski, and he shared an anecdote that remains etched in my memory and I’m sure everyone’s memories are there. It was October 1962, he said, and an American official in Paris, I believe the ambassador, who was then Chip Bohlen, one of the famous post-war sages, was seated with a French official. I’m almost sure it was Charles de Gaulle himself, but I don’t remember for sure.

Anyway, the American informed the Frenchman that the American intelligence services had taken shocking photos of Soviet missiles placed in Cuba in recent days. The American had on the table before him a file containing surveillance photos. He went to push him towards the Frenchman (whom I will now call de Gaulle for the sake of simplicity).

