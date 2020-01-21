If octopuses ruled the earth, what would their cars be like?

It’s a question a child could ask, but not a child’s question. Sure, at the moment we’re calling all the shots of mammals here on Earth, but what if things had gone differently? We know that cephalopods like Squid and Octopi are really smart – what if they were the dominant life? And more importantly, what would their cars be like?

Let us assume a few important things for this little thought experiment: First, cephalopods have emerged as the predominant intelligent life on earth and have achieved an intelligence, culture and technological base that is roughly equivalent to our human base. We also assume that since I want to write about the cars they use, these squid beasts have evolved to live on land and need land transportation.

These beings are not exactly like the octopus or squid we know today, but they still have the same basic body layout and design as we do with lower primates and to a lesser extent with almost every other four-link vertebrate there , So they have at least eight griffin tentacles and soft bodies and can quickly change their skin color to communicate with each other.

Like us, squid and squid have excellent eyesight and eyes that, although separate from our mammalian eyes, are just as complex and, in some ways, a little bit better – they lack the blind spot in the middle of the retina that we have. For this reason, we can assume that these intelligent cephalopods will take on the visual task of driving.

So what will their cars be like? As an example, let’s invent a hypothetical cephalopod car and call it the Squoda Octuvia because I’m an idiot. Here is my best glimpse into the alternative world of cephalopod car design:

A couple of basic things: I’m giving the cephalopod car eight wheels because I think it’s a little innate to give your vehicles the same number of wheels as you have limbs. We don’t look like our cars, but in general our cars resemble the four-legged arrangement of large draft animals like oxen or horses. Generally. I will say the Squidnoids will have similar drives and will drive an eight-wheeled vehicle.

I think the overall shape and design will reflect the slim aesthetics of the cephalopod, and certain characteristic features, such as the big eyes of the cephalopod, would be reflected in the large headlamp design.

A large, soft, deformable bumper would surround the car, similar to the cephalopod body, and repeat the type of object-contact interaction they were used to. There should only be a small entry / exit door at the back – they can very easily get in and out of small openings – and the roof would be largely enclosed with a glass or plexiglass dome, since it has developed as marine animals in the omnidirectional underwater world (im Unlike most 2D land trips), you will probably feel more comfortable with a view of almost 360 °.

If we use discrete taillights and turn signals to communicate with other drivers, cephalopods will likely use a full body color signaling system that reflects their own color-changing skin. Cephalopod cars are covered with dynamic electroluminescent panels with which they can communicate via color. when they stop, turn, brake, whatever.

From a technical point of view, I assume that all of our automotive innovators had a squidy version, and they basically have the same technology as we do. The big difference is that I think the standard automotive layout would use mid-engines and a tank-like compact steering method for steering.

I imagine the eight wheels, the rear four are actually powered and the differential can only transfer power to one side or the other, which for some reason feels like something an octopus would find more natural. I’m not sure why.

Inside there are seat shells on which the cephalopods can sit and on which all tentacles can move freely. To actually drive, I think a possible dash / control layout might look something like this:

Where we tend to use buttons or buttons, I think a tentacle loop based system works best for tentacles. They would grab the ring and pull or twist as needed. I imagine two steering loops, one on each side of the dashboard, each controlled by a special tentacle.

There is a forward throttle loop below the main dashboard to control speed, and directly opposite, gripped by a rearward tentacle, is the brake / reverse throttle loop. The brakes are activated by pulling the loop, whereby more pressure corresponds to stronger braking. If the loop is pulled after a partial stop, reverse gear is activated. Pushing back again releases the reverse gear and the brakes are released, although they can also be spring-loaded and return to the neutral state when released.

Since these intelligent Octopi enjoy driving as much as we do, I thought about how a manual transmission could work here. I think there could be separate individual control loops for each gear and a clutch lever. One tentacle would be available for the clutch, another would pull gears.

That’s six tentacles, two of which should be enough for different controls (lights, wipers, Squid-XM radio, etc.). Oh, and I think using a color-based visual communication system makes sense, so the displays show their speed, fuel, etc. information about color samples, and even the number plate equivalent is color-based.

That’s what I think, but as always, I’m looking forward to discussing more about it, and if there are smart squids reading this somewhere in a lab tank, feel free to contact me!