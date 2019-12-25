"If not, who is that?": Canadian adventurers focus on awareness of climate change

Loading...

Professional adventurer Greg Hill was in Pakistan five years ago when he got into an avalanche and broke his leg.

When he was healed, he thought about what inheritance he would have left if he had died.

Hill had climbed hundreds of mountains, traveled millions of meters, and documented many of his adventures in Canada, South America, Norway, and Pakistan.

"It was great – I encouraged people to go deeper," Hill said in an interview. "But it was the selfish 30 year old adventurer. It was just about my own things and what I can do. "

Well, a father in his forties who lives in Revelstoke, BC, Hill wanted "to do something that can be learned, accepted, and accepted by others and that will help improve the world."

He is one of more and more Canadian adventurers – including ice climber and paraglider Will Gadd, retired Olympic gold medalist Ashleigh McIvor and alpine ski racer Erik Guay – who focus on the environment.

They are all ambassadors for Protect Our Winters Canada, a nonprofit organization based in Waterloo, Ontario. It is composed of outdoor enthusiasts, professional athletes and sports brands who are trying to get governments to act against climate change.

"Our overarching goal is to unite and organize the outdoor community," said Dave Erb, executive director of the group. “As people who like to spend time in nature and relax in nature, we should definitely take part in the fight to save and protect them. If not, who is that?

"We are the ones who see the changes, but also have a deep connection to these landscapes and these magical places."

Erb said the group's ambassadors could help influence how others think about climate change, but are in a hypocritical situation.

"They love to explore and live this adventurous lifestyle, but they also know that their carbon footprint is big."

Hill said that was exactly his thinking.

"I've always had the hypocrisy of my situation in mind – the way I loved and enjoyed nature, on the one hand, and how I helped destroy it."

Hill said he saw firsthand the effects of climate change, such as the retreating Illecillewaet Glacier in the Selkirk Mountains near Rogers Pass in BC.

"Every year it went back," he said. “There used to be this creepy bulge to get to it, and now it has dropped 100 meters. It is as far back as before. You just didn't notice.

"If it makes a noise and screeches, we might do something about it."

In 2017, Hill decided to do everything possible to reduce its impact.

He gave up heli-ski guiding, sold his diesel truck, and rented an electric car to go on his adventures. He and another athlete, Chris Rubens, decided to ride as many mountains as possible without burning fossil fuels.

They documented their adventures in a film called "Electric Greg", which premiered at the Banff Mountain Film Festival in November and is part of the festival's World Tour.

The film also includes a trip with his kids, who are now teenagers, to the Athabasca Glacier in the Canadian Rockies, where markings on the ground show the retreat.

Hill not only noticed changes in his ski resort, but also changes in his home. Summers are in B.C. increasingly smoky. Interior caused by forest fires, which, according to studies, are becoming increasingly frequent and extreme due to climate change.

Hill also chose recyclable bags, weekday vegetarianism, and locality – they only eat locally produced food and buy products like locally made soaps and roasted coffee.

The transition is not perfect, but he believes people are paying attention.

"There was some skepticism in the beginning because I was supposed to be an athlete who trots around the world," said Hill. "If your story is ultimately relevant and real, then it makes sense, and luckily, environmental stories are very important right now.

"Mine makes a lot of sense and it resonates with a lot of people."

