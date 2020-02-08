If “Joker” wins the best photo, all hell will break loose

Marlow: And … we’re back. With the Oscars just two days away, and having already dissected how much of a disaster this prize season has been (our Iowa as it were), are controversies (ranging from Weinstein and Epstein to an incredibly retarded lack of diversity), and the long, strange history of the Academy Awards to get it so terribly wrong, it’s time to tackle the most controversial film this terribly shortened prize season: Joker, the story of the super villain of The Hangover director Todd Phillips, who is convinced is that his hangover films are too edgy for the contemporary ‘wake-up culture’, as he calls it (spoiler alert: they are not). The film has raised more than $ 1 billion worldwide and has somehow risen for most Academy Awards of every film: 11, including Best Picture, Best Director (Phillips) and Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix). Yes reader, you read that right: Todd Phillips was nominated for Best Director of Pedro Almodovar; and as if that wasn’t enough, the Scorsese knock-off received 11 Oscar-noms to zero from The Farewell. For shame.

Kevin: Where do you even have to start with this? It is an epically stupid film. I think that’s where it should end. Should I start with his bewilderingly dangerous and irresponsible representation of mental illness? I am not talking about the discourse about whether or not the film could incite violence – I assume we will deal with it later – I refer to the way the story is about a troubled loner suffering from a kind of non -specified psychosis, whose acts of violence escalate when he stops taking his medication, deteriorates his mental state and he grabs a story that the world has turned his back on him. If there is such a stigma and misrepresentation with regard to mental illness, the implicit correlation between his mental state, medication and extreme violence is outrageous.

Marlow: I’m going to disagree with you a bit here. Although I do admit it is a pretty stupid movie, especially when it comes to class warfare reports (more on that later), I read more about how the Arthur Fleck system failed – urban conservation measures due to a continuous rubbish attack (yes, completely crazy) and increased poverty and crime have led to the closure of Gotham’s mental health services, which in turn means Arthur without his safety net in the form of therapy, medication, you name it. The thing that I got involved with is the way Arthur finds purpose and empowerment as soon as he acquires a gun. It is the image of a gun – which we believe was given randomly by a colleague (although Arthur’s mind is distorted and his colleague claims that Arthur has repeatedly harassed him) – as an enlightening tool for misfits that is disturbing to me .

Kevin: Exactly. I am not saying that there is no thread to follow about systems that fail civilians – it is that thread that dangles in the wind as gunshots go off and applaud brittle. What Arthur Fleck actually suffers from is not diagnosed, just like his motivations when he turns to violence. When his reactionary murders in a train cause a Gotham City movement to become the face, he tells the character of Robert De Niro that he does not believe in the political reports of the movement and in fact does not believe in anything.

Marlow: Turn right. That seems like a total cop-out on the part of the film. I am a nihilist. The entire press trip, both Phillips and Phoenix, avoided all political questions and claimed that the film is “non-political.” It is nonsense and further proof that they do not even know what they are trying to communicate with the film.

Kevin: This is all important because of the way in which Fleck is defended as a character, by those who feel it is an empathetic portrait of mental illness (it is not), those who think it sends an admirable message about the idols of society (it doesn’t work, according to Fleck’s own recognition), or, most problematically, that the film is meaningful and “cool” because Fleck is an anti-hero for the reason he stands for (he stands for nothing) . Mental illness is a serious problem, especially the connection with violence. Social injustice and stigmas are serious issues. This film says nothing coherent about all these things, and in fact contradicts his own script in the big statement he thinks he is doing – and he is praised by the film fans anyway.

“Mental illness is a serious problem, especially the connection with violence. Social injustice and stigmas are serious issues. This film says nothing coherent about one of these things … “

Marlow: Hey, it has been hard with that DC punch! I mean, these are the people who love his characters so much that they have come up with comprehensive conspiracy theories to defend his shitty films, from Batman v Superman to Justice League to Suicide Squad (the two DC-directed DC films, Wonder Woman and Birds of Prey are undoubtedly the best offers from the DC factory).

Kevin: It’s wild that the two comic book films are for Best Picture-noms Black Panther and this. Impact.

Marlow: But can we talk about how ridiculous the class war themes are in Joker? That Thomas Wayne appears on TV that all poor people call ‘clowns’, in combination with Joker who shoots a pair of predatory financial brothers, launches a ‘Kill the Rich’ movement in Gotham with people wearing clown masks? It is more on the nose than Bane raising his arms for the New York Stock Exchange in a giant hairy coat. And my God, don’t even let me start with those financiers teasing Joker on the train by sounding a Sondheim melody (“Send in the Clowns,” that … isn’t even about clowns!). We expect financial bros to intimidate strangers in the metro by … singing Sondheim? In which world!

Kevin: Poor Sondheim is having a hard time this season.

Marlow: Being free … (Adam Driver bursts out of the room.)

Kevin: I can even almost excuse the madness of that series as part of an attempt to do something interesting with the tradition of this character and the aesthetics with which it was investigated. But although there are certainly stylish shots to be found throughout the film, all stratospherically elevated by an excellent score, it all comes down to something that is not as stylized as cheating. It is a film of scattered, provocatively staged scenes – the bathroom mirror, the Bronx stairs, the flashback from childhood, the apartment murder, the talk show – but there is no lick of coherence between them, or even no understanding of what point of view they are within shown. Edgy? Pulp? Wink? Meta? It is a governmental debacle, a swarm of clashing visual ideas and hollow current commentary presented in self-satisfied pastiche. Apropos of nothing, but perhaps everything, how is the fact that the now iconic kick dance is being performed on the Jock Jams soundtrack not the laughing stock of the year?!

Marlow: Oh god, so ridiculously bad! And by a convicted pedophile and child porn super fan, no less! Bah. You are right, it is a collection of flammable scenes increased with an astonishing score that … is not that much. There are also troubling, taxi-driver-like racial overtones in the film – opening where Arthur is rolled up by a group of Latino youth, reprimanded by a black woman on the bus, pointing a gun at black musicians on TV (an obvious nod) Travis Bickle), and falls in love (and crazy with) his black neighbor (Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz, who deserves better than this). As viewers with eagle eye have noted online, the script seems to emphasize this and describes Arthur’s “one of the few white faces” in his community. Problematic, to say the least!

Kevin: It is the most common problem with the film, the way in which it relies on gross and, in this case, deviant film clichés to tell its fan base something that is supposedly profound.

Marlow: And it is not “profound”. But I am going to defend Joker (as I did before) against accusations that the film can inspire real-life violence, a really insane leap from a handful of prominent film writers and critics who are evidence of serious backward thinking, and echoed the wrong report about the death of both Heath Ledger (his Joker character had nothing to do with it, according to those closest to him), and the Aurora shooting (the shooter was not dressed or inspired by the Joker ). There seems to be irresponsible journalism around this character for some reason, and I’m not sure why.

Kevin: I am not going to argue with someone who has a well-argued case against a film that glorifies violence as a sort of triumphant, deserved revenge for the “lawless one” as if it were a birthright exhaust for white male anger. Whether or not there is evidence of a direct correlation with real-life violence from a movie like this, it is still a despicable message and plot to elevate into a movie that is currently being released – and is absolutely deservedly called.

Marlow: However, there is no proof whatsoever! It is a tired fight – films cause real violence – that has been made since time immemorial. Just look at Asia. They have some of the most violent, shoot-’em-up movies around and no gun violence because they have common sense (which we seriously miss) to implement strict arms control laws. Anyway, I will also add that Joaquin Phoenix is ​​one of our best actors and delivers a wonderfully creepy (albeit sometimes uneven) performance. He deserved to win for De Meester, but I wouldn’t be too irritated if he won for this one.

Kevin: It is a sadly uneven performance, but one that was clearly very strenuous, so I think it is not entirely crazy that Phoenix, who is so much better in so many other films, will finally win an Oscar and I never have to do it yet. agree to this movie.

.