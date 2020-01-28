“I feel like I’m trapped here,” said an Ethiopian student at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, who only gave his first name, Abel. He, like other students, was concerned that harassing the Chinese or the authorities of their country could lead to retribution, such as the loss of scholarships.

Beijing’s pressure to expand its influence on the youthful African continent means that Africans are now the second largest population of foreign students in China, according to those from elsewhere in Asia, according to the Chinese Ministry of Education. African students counted more than 80,000 in 2018.

It is estimated that there are more than 4,000 in Wuhan alone.

None of them expected this. Nobody knows how long the lockdown will last, or all the ways in which the virus can spread. The South African nation of Botswana is openly concerned about the water resources and food supplies of its students. The Kenyan government had to defend itself against accusations, it did not help its students.

So Bakari and a small committee of fellow doctors from his East African country regularly send updates on social media about the outbreak to more than 400 Tanzanian students in Wuhan, as well as hundreds of compatriots elsewhere in China.

“They have no idea what’s going on,” Bakari said. And because the updates are mostly in Swahili, the lingua franca of East Africa, many people outside of his country can also follow them.

“Together we are one family,” the association tweeted Tuesday and encouraged fellow Africans to take precautions.

The concerns are real. Even Africa’s most developed economy, South Africa, has indicated that it will not evacuate its citizens. On Sunday, it told students in China to adhere to university instructions, and warned that leaving without permission could have “far-reaching consequences.”

The Moroccan king Mohammed VI, however, ordered his government to repatriate 100 nationals of the North African nation from Wuhan. The president of another North African country, Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, ordered the “immediate” repatriation of 36 civilians in Wuhan, most students, said the official APS news agency.

Bakari sounded remarkably relaxed on the phone, even grinning, describing life as closed.

“For me as a doctor, I know how to handle stress,” said the nuclear medicine specialist. “So we came up with a way to endure this test.”

To help people stay calm, the Tanzanian committee recommended this: Train at least 20 minutes a day – and don’t spend too much time online. The committee watched an online video of a sick Congolese student in a Chinese hospital who quickly led to the fear that he had the virus.

“But that guy, he actually had kidney stones,” Bakari said. “We don’t have a foreign student here in Wuhan who suffers from the virus, we’ve never heard of a case.”

A Ghanaian student said campus authorities from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology had warned students about sharing videos, photos, or messages about the virus on WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging app, threatening to break their WiFi connections if they did to do.

Students only tried to learn about the situation, the student said, adding that he wants to leave China as soon as transport links are restored.

“This is not the time to be adventurous,” the ambassador of Ghana in China, Edward Boateng, has warned. “Let’s not panic.” The African diplomatic corps in Beijing has explored options to help students and contact the American migration agency and others.

Another Tanzanian on the grassroots committee, Dr. Hilal Kizwi, described a situation “full of panic,” especially for newer African students who don’t speak Chinese yet.

The new virus started as a flu, he said. Then the authorities told him and others who were staying at a local hospital to be careful and cover their mouths. Patients died and the number of patients increased. The supply of masks and other items was running out. Finally, students were told that they no longer had to report to work.

“It’s like I’m locked up in a cell,” said Kizwi shortly after his evening prayers. “All I have is to talk to my family:” I’m safe, I’m doing well. “And that was until he heard that a local doctor had died of the virus. When he ventured out after death, he was wearing two face masks instead of one.

Students contacted the Tanzanian embassy about leaving Wuhan and were told that the authorities were working on it, Kizwi said. “But I don’t expect it.”

There is little to do. The police are constantly watching people, his fellow countryman Bakari said. Most supermarkets and pharmacies are closed. The only store at his and Kizwi’s school, Tongji Medical College, is quickly sold out every day.

Bakari said the Tanzanian committee has begun collecting telephone numbers from international representatives for all universities in Wuhan so that students can report on any shortages or which campuses are particularly useful.

Some students get thermometers and are visited every day for a temperature check, Bakari said. At his school they get daily face masks.

“Our university supplied us the day before yesterday,” he said, including two boxes of chocolate, cookies, sugar, cooking oil and bottles of water. “Today there is new information that we have to ask the local community if we want to go through the city. They have given us a telephone number and we call them to request transport or supplies if possible. “

He complimented the Chinese authorities on their response: “We really appreciate what they do.”

But Bakari said he is not going out again.

With his new stock of his supermarket visit to fruits, vegetables, legumes and milk powder – to help combat protein deficiency now that eating eggs, fish or meat is not an option because the virus has jumped from people to humans – he has taken on his role as a researcher, semi-therapist and amateur media outlet.

This new reality can be tiring. But “we don’t actually sleep anymore these days,” he said.

Meseret reported from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Amira El Masaiti in Rabat, Morocco and Elaine Ganley in Paris have contributed.

Cara Anna and Elias Meseret, The Associated Press