If a city worker damages your home, who pays?

Updated: 6:09 PM EST December 20, 2019

PROGRESS. THE MBTA SAYS THAT ALL THE PROJECT IS STILL ON THE TRACK TO END IN DECEMBER 2021. BEN: ALL THE CORRECT IMAGES COME, HOME TO FIND THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN DAMAGE TO YOUR HOUSE – TO YOUR HOUSE THAT WAS CAUSED IN PART BY AN EMPLOYEE OF THE CITY. EVEN ANYONE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DAMAGE WOULD PAY. THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED TO A MAN OF WALTHAM, WHO WAS SO FEDERATED, COME TO US TO HELP. LOOK WITH CLOSURE, AND YOU WILL SEE THE MOMENT $ 2400 IN LAST DAMAGE TO GARO OZCAN HOUSE. He threw everything out of here. BEN: ONE MORNING THE LAST FEBRUARY, THIS WALTHAM CITY Backed down the street and got tangled up in Verizon cables pulling the power pole in front of Ozcan's house. >> VERY CLEARLY SHOWS THAT THE BACKHOE, grabbing the cables and pulling it. BEN: THE ACCIDENT TESTED THE ELECTRICAL METER FROM THE SIDE OF THE HOUSE AND MORE, GARO ZCAN / – AND MORE. >> ALL THE SHUTTER LEFT OUT, THE BOX WAS OUT AND SOME OF THE SIDES WERE DOWNLOADED. She was having breakfast, thought something hit the house. There was like a sonic boom. BEN: THE OZCAN INSURANCE COMPANY ESTIMATED THE DAMAGE NEAR BUT IT WAS ONLY RUNNING A CHECK FOR THREE $ 400, OVER $ 1400, WITHDRAWING HIS DOLLAR THOUSAND DOLLARS. THE POLICE REPORT CONFIRMS THAT THE DRIVER IN THE BACK WHEEL OF THE CITY HITCHED THE WIRE, BUT ALSO FAILED TO VERIFY SAYS HIS CABLE HAD BEEN STRUCTURED BEFORE, AND WAS NOT HANGED TO A SAFE HEIGHT. >> ONLY TIE & # 39; EM UP AND LEAVE, TIE & # 39; EM UP AND LEAD. BEN: OZCAN SAYS IT HAS HAPPENED REPEATLY, AT LEAST 4 OR 5 TIMES IN THE 16 YEARS HE HAS LIVED HERE, BUT NEVER WITH SO MANY DAMAGE. AND CALLED VERIZON TO REPORT THE LOW CABLE, BUT THEY DID NOTHING. IT ALSO SAYS THAT HE HAS TRIED TO OBTAIN THE WALTHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT TO CONTACT VERIZON, BUT HE WAS TOLD HIS HANDS. I was asking for the fire department, when you call, it goes from the city. IT IS MUCH MORE OFFICIAL CAPACITY. YOU CAN HAVE MORE ATTENTION. IF I CALL, I AM ONLY A NUMBER IN THE TAIL. BEN: STILL OZCAN FIGURE THAT THE CITY INSURANCE COMPANY WOULD REFUND YOU FOR DAMAGE, BUT IT WAS WRONG. >> THERE WAS THE SHORTEST CONVERSATION I HAVE HAD WITH ANY INSURANCE COMPANY. LIKELY IT WAS 6 OR 7 WORDS. He said, oh, I know that. But I rejected your claim. And she hung up. I said OK. [LAUGHTER] BEN: WHEN OZCAN ARRIVED TO US, WE CALLED THE WALTHAM MAJOR JEANNETTE MCCARTHY OFFICE. AFTER A WEEK OF SUPPORT AND STRENGTH, THE MAYOR TELLED US THAT THE INSURANCE OF THE CITY WOULD REFUND TO OZCAN FOR HIS DEDUCIBLE OF A THOUSAND DOLLARS. THEREFORE, THE CITY WOULD LOOK FOR VERIZE REIMBURSEMENT DUE TO LOW WIRE WIRE. OZCAN SAYS IT IS HAPPY TO GET THE MONEY, BUT, ESPECIALLY AS A RESIDENT OF A LONG-TERM CITY, IT SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN SO DIFFICULT. I would never do this to anyone else, and I don't like it when someone else does this to me. BEN: WE ALSO COME TO VERIZON TO COMMENT. SINCE THEY WERE INVOLVED

VIDEO: Imagine returning home to find thousands of dollars in damage to your home, which was partly caused by a city employee. However, no one responsible for the damage would pay. That is exactly what happened to a man from Waltham, who was so fed up that he sought help from Ben Has Your Back.

