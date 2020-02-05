Idiot is said to have joked with Coronavirus, resulting in emergency landing and arrest

A Westjet aircraft lands at La Guardia International Airport in New York on July 29, 2018. Photo: DANIEL SLIM (Getty Images)

If I asked you, “Hey, do you think it would be funny if I were to joke that I had a corona virus on a full plane?”, You would probably answer, “Not at all, you idiot.” conversation an idiot aboard a WestJet flight from Toronto had nobody with him when he did exactly that. Relax guys, it was a joke.

James Potok, a self-described “future artist” who sometimes goes through Potok Philippe, told CityNews Toronto in an interview: “I got up, I said I just came back from Hunan province.”

The current outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, not Hunan province.

“What were you trying to do?” The interviewer asked.

“Get a response from some people and make a viral video,” Potok said.

“Okay, and why did you want to make a viral video?”

“Like I said, I am an emerging artist. The publicity was what I was really looking for.”

The WestJet flight that departed from Toronto at 10 a.m. on Monday was en route to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and had 243 passengers on board. Halfway through the flight, Potok would get up and make his announcement.

From the CityNews story:

“About halfway through the flight I got up, pulled out my video camera – I was going to post it on Instagram and send it to 6ixbuzz so that it goes viral,” he explained. “I looked around, I said,” Can I please get everyone’s attention “and … I then followed, word for word, I said,” I just got back from Hunan province, the capital of the corona virus … I’m not feeling too well. Thank you, ” added that no one was smiling and about 15 minutes later all the airline staff wore masks and also put them in masks and gloves.

The pilot turned the flight back to Toronto Pearson Airport. It was here that Potok “began to guess his actions again.” When the plane landed at around 2.10 p.m., Potok was checked by medical personnel and declared free of symptoms. Then he was arrested. He has been accused of mischief and violation of recognition and will appear in court on March 9.

Here is a video of him being taken off the plane.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1224551542935687169&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1224551542935687169" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Two flights were canceled on Monday due to the actions of Potok. WestJet apparently added an extra flight on Tuesday to and from Montego Bay for affected passengers.

Potok said: “I am very sorry for my ignorance and I do not understand that it is an epidemic.”

Potok makes music videos. He has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram (now set to private). He also has a YouTube and Spotify channel, Business Insider reports.

Here’s another interview.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-zahkxxak3tU&start=0" data-chomp-id="zahkxxak3tU" data-recommend-id="youtube://zahkxxak3tU" id="youtube-zahkxxak3tU" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

I am certainly not the first, nor will I be the last, when I say that this guy is an idiot. He sounds like one of those shitheels running around and playing silly jokes about people who manage their own affairs. If I was on my way to a vacation in Jamaica and an idiot turned over my plane for a stupid publicity stunt, I would be looking for blood.

. (TagsToTranslate) Morons