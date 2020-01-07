Idaho man's home sought after to investigate missing stepchildren, wife's death

Loading...

REXBURG, Idaho – Authorities have searched the home of an Idaho man linked to the suspicious death of his first wife and the disappearance of his two new stepchildren.

On Friday, investigators from Rexburg police, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI executed a search warrant against the house that Chad Daybell shared with Tammy Daybell, who was found dead at his home in October.

Originally thought of as a natural death, Tammy Daybell’s remains have since been exhumed in Utah, where she has been buried. The results of the autopsy are pending.

The search warrant was also linked to the disappearance of Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who have not been seen since September.

The children’s mother, Lori Vallow – who is now also known as Lori Daybell – married Chad Daybell shortly after the death of the other woman.

Lori Daybell’s former partner Charles Vallow was killed in Arizona in July during a confrontation with his brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who died on December 12, said he shot Vallow in self-defense.

The authorities did not say why they got the warrant or what they found.

Rexburg police said Chad and Lori Daybell were named people of interest because they never reported the children missing, had lied repeatedly about the whereabouts of their children – saying first that the boy with special needs was in Arizona – and did not cooperate with the investigation.

The couple have since released a statement through a lawyer, saying they love their son and daughter and are eager to respond to “allegations once they have passed speculation and rumor” .

Chad Daybell, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is a self-published author who writes about near-death experiences and apocalyptic events.

Chad and Lori Daybell participated in podcasts for a group called “Preparing a People,” which the group said involves “the second coming of Jesus Christ.” The group has since deleted these podcasts.