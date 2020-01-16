Idaho man killed in avalanche, second safe for snowmobilers

(Blaine County Sheriff’s office)

CASPER, Wyo. – An Idaho man died after falling into an avalanche on Wednesday, January 15th.

Kirk Douglas Rongen, 50, from Jerome, Idaho, could not be resuscitated after being at the site of the avalanche.

That’s according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, which added that a second snowmobile driver was trying to locate Rongen after the slide took place.

Article below …

“On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Blaine County Emergency Communications received a report of an avalanche involving snowmobilers that may be buried in the Baker Creek area, approximately 20 miles north of Ketchum, Idaho ,

“Blaine County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Sun Valley Fire Department, Ketchum Fire Department, Ketchum Ambulance, Wood River Fire and Rescue, and Sun Valley Heli-Ski were sent to the specified coordinates.”

The two people were driving snowmobiles near a starting point at the end of Baker Creek Road, the MPs found.

Rongen “was found by his transponder, but could not be resuscitated and died at the scene.”

“The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will investigate the technical aspects of the slide,” added the sheriff’s office in Blaine County. Initial reports indicate that a plate avalanche on a wind-loaded south / southwest slope near 9000 feet failed. The avalanche conditions for this zone were classified as considerable on Wednesday. “

“The Sawtooth Avalanche Center publishes daily forecasts at www.sawtoothavalanche.com.”