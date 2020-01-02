Idaho Cops Blast Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow, Doomsday Parents of Missing Kids Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow

Loading...

Idaho police "firmly believe" that the siblings who have been missing since October are in danger – and lambasted the children's mother and stepfather for refusing to cooperate in the investigation.

The Rexburg police blistering statement this week is the latest twist to the strange mystery that swirls around Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell – who married after the suspicious death of their previous spouse.

Lori's daughter Tylee Ryan, 17, and adopted son Joshua, 7 "NOT A WORD." Vallow has not been seen for two months – and police said the couple had told disturbing lies about the children.

"It is amazing that instead of working with law enforcement to help us find our own children, Lori Vallow chose to leave the state with her new husband," said the police in a statement.

"We are publicly calling on Lori Vallow / Daybell and Chad Daybell to do the right thing and provide us with the information they have on the location and well-being of Joshua and Tylee." This whole investigation could have been avoided if Lori and Chad had simply been honest with law enforcement. "

Daybell is the author of a series of books for a Mormon audience that focus on near death experiences and apocalyptic themes, and he and Vallow both contributed to an organization that tried to do likewise.

Until last year, Vallow was happily married to Charles Vallow and "a wonderful, loving and caring mother" to JJ, who is autistic, wrote Charles' sister Kay Vallow Woodcock, on Facebook .

"Things started to change in the past 18 months and more when Lori started spending all of her time with a new religious group, which we call a" cult, "" Woodcock wrote. “She finally deserted my brother and JJ for 2.5 months earlier this year. Charles did his best to save the marriage, which she had no interest in. "

Then, on July 11, Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother Alexander Cox in a family disruption that is still under investigation. Cox died on December 12 of unknown causes. The only two other witnesses were the children, said Woodcock.

Three months after Charles Vallow's death on October 19, Daybell's wife, Tammy, died at home at the age of 49. Daybell refused to order an autopsy for his wife, and the coroner said the cause of death was "natural". but authorities have since exhumed her body for further testing.

Vallow and Daybell hung on for weeks after Tammy's death. According to police, the couple told witnesses that Tylee had died a year earlier, and Chad said Lori had no children.

When relatives asked the police to check on the children, Daybell reportedly told the police that they were with relatives in Arizona, which turned out to be false.

"We firmly believe that the lives of Joshua and Tylee are in danger," said Rexburg police.

"We know the children are not with Lori and Chad Daybell and we also have reports that Lori knows where the children are or what has happened to them. Despite her knowledge, she refused to work with law enforcement to help us resolve this problem. "

Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Lori Vallow's niece, says his former wife also mingled with the crew of the Last Judgment. And he told the Arizona Republic that he thought an October 2 driving shootout that he had narrowly escaped was somehow related.

According to his account, someone driving Charles Vallow's car shot him and the bullet barely hit his head. Gilbert, Arizona, police confirmed to the Daily Beast that someone had shot Boudreaux on his way home and said the investigation was underway.

"I just don't know how people can be so wrapped up that they can end up in this space where these people are. It’s so radical, so different, ”Boudreaux told the Republic.

Last week, a lawyer hired by Daybell and Vallow said they had done nothing wrong.

“Chad Daybell was a loving husband and has the support of his children in this matter. Lori (Vallow) Daybell is a devoted mother and experiences opposing claims. We look forward to responding to the allegations once they have moved beyond speculation and rumor, "said lawyer Sean Bartholick in a statement.

Rexburg police noted that they had been asked about the reasons why no charges had been laid.

"Our main concern at this point is simply to locate Joshua and Tylee and billing decisions will be made in due course based on the available evidence," they said. "If we find that harm has been caused to these children under our jurisdiction, we will prosecute the one who caused that harm."

