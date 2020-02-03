Icy water rescue caught on body cam

After her recent rescue from ice-cold waters of a lake in Michigan, Korisa Miller hopes that others will realize that it can happen to anyone. Miller told WXYZ that she was ice fishing with a friend at Beacon Cove along Lake St. Clair earlier this week when she lost her position and fell into the icy water. Melissa Kovlowski was in the area when the fall occurred and tried to pull her girlfriend out of the water. “I kept screaming at her,” Kovlowski said. “I said,” You have to stay up, you have to stay up, you have to keep your head up. ” Miller was in the water for about 15 minutes before the first responders arrived. The hoodie she wore hovered around her neck, so officers removed it to prevent choking when she was pulled out of the water. After several attempts, Miller was pulled onto the dock she fell from, grateful to those who helped save her. “I just know I didn’t want to die,” Miller said. “Literally, I can give them my life. Especially the first responders who took me out.” The Sheriff’s Department of Macomb County later published body camera shots of the rescue of the Miller and gave advice to everyone in a similar situation: don’t panic in the first place and get control over your breathing. Miller said it happened quickly and warns others to be careful around water and ice. “Whether the ice is thin or thick, be careful even when you are on a dock,” Miller said. “Such an accident can happen.”

After her recent rescue from ice-cold waters of a lake in Michigan, Korisa Miller hopes that others will realize that it can happen to anyone.

Miller told WXYZ that she was ice fishing with a friend at Beacon Cove along Lake St. Clair earlier this week when she lost her position and fell into the icy water.

Melissa Kovlowski was in the area when the fall occurred and tried to pull her girlfriend out of the water.

“I kept screaming at her,” Kovlowski said. “I said,” You must stay up, you must stay up, you must keep your head up. “

“By the time she came to me, I was already in the water and the water was on my chin,” Miller said.

Miller was in the water for about 15 minutes before the first responders arrived. The hoodie she wore hovered around her neck, so officers removed it to prevent choking when she was pulled out of the water.

After several attempts, Miller was pulled onto the dock she fell from, grateful to those who helped save her.

“I just know I didn’t want to die,” Miller said. “Literally, I can give them my life. Especially the first responders who took me out.”

The Sheriff’s Department of Macomb County later released body camera shots of Miller’s rescue and gave advice to everyone in a similar situation: don’t panic in the first place and get control over your breathing.

Miller said it happened quickly and warns others to be careful about water and ice.

“Whether the ice is thin or thick, be careful even when you are on a dock,” Miller said. “Such an accident can happen.”

.