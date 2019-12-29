Ichi Ban set to win handicap for second time in three years

Loading...

"Matt and the crew, I think, have been celebrating all night but it's not over yet; we haven't declared the race," said Cruising Yacht Club commodore Paul Billingham of Australia.



"There is a bit of change coming, so we will see what happens to the rest of the fleet."

Quest filed a protest against Envy Scooters overnight, alleging that the Queensland yacht failed to fail in a port-to-starboard incident out of Sydney Harbor.

The protest will be heard at 3:00 p.m. (AEDT) at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania, but is not expected to have an impact on who will win the honors with handicap, with the boats being respectively fourth and third in the standings.

The overall classification winner last year, Tasmanian Yacht Alive, finished sixth in the finish line on Saturday after the group of supermaxis and fifth in the handicap classification.

A change of 15-20 knots to the north on Sunday should speed up navigation for the fleet, most of which is off the east coast of Tasmania.

Comanche on Saturday morning won the line honors in the 75th edition of the event, with nine-time winner Wild Oats XI third.

AAP