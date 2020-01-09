IceDogs trade Canadian world junior hero Akil Thomas for Petes

Loading...

It has been a busy week for Akil Thomas.

Just a few days after scoring the gold medal-winning goal for Canada among the juniors against Russia, Thomas was exchanged for the Peterborough Petes by the Niagara IceDogs.

In exchange for Thomas, the IceDogs collected 17-year-old forward Cameron Butler and four draws – two picks in the second round (2020, 2022), a pick in the third round (2022) and a pick in the fourth round (2024) .

The exchange is Niagara’s second of the day – the IceDogs have also passed Phil Tomasino to Oshawa – and brings the team’s total draw to Butler, defender David Guicciardi and 13 draw attempts in exchange for Tomasino and Thomas.

Thomas has spent his entire four-year OHL career with the IceDogs, scored 96 goals and earned 275 points in 219 games in the regular season. The native Toronto has appeared in 22 play-off games for Niagara, with eight goals and 17 points. Thomas was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (51st overall) in the NHL Draft 2018.

“This is easily the most difficult trade I have ever made,” said IceDogs CEO Joey Burke in a team statement. “Akil was the first player I ever drafted and is my favorite IceDog of all time. There were many tears in Niagara this morning. At the end of the day we all know that Akil will be in LA next year. We had to add an exciting young player, and we get that in Cam Butler. “

Butler played 103 games in two seasons for the Pieten and scored 12 goals and 19 points in 39 games for Peterborough in 2019-20.

“I have been a big fan of Cam since his design year and have always wanted him in Niagara,” said Burke. “Cam brings a complete package with size, skill, speed, grit and possesses one of the best shots in the competition at 17.”

“It is a day of mixed emotions. Although we are all very sad to see Akil leave, we are delighted to bring Cam with a few nice picks to continue with our rebuild. It fits well with both players. Me hope that PBO sees a long play-off run this year. “