IceDogs exchange Phil Tomasino for generals for nine draws

Loading...

The Niagara IceDogs traded Phil Tomasino to the Oshawa generals in exchange for defender David Guicciardi and nine draws.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but the fact is that we are building our future around 02-04 and younger, and we will never have the chance to regain this number of picks,” IceDogs GM Joey Burke said in a team statement . “With the pick window that will close for 4 years next season, I believe this is the last deal of this size that we will see in this competition.”

“The possibility of adding 9 impact players for our future is something that we cannot ignore. Not only have we refilled our draft box, we have several seconds every year. This deal prepares us for the future and gives us the tools to build a winner. “

The design selections include six picks in the second round, one pick in the third round and two picks in the fourth round:

• 2nd, 2020 (OSH)

• 2nd, 2021 (KIT)

• 2nd, 2023 (OSH)

• 2nd, 2023 (GUE)

• 2nd, 2023 (KIT)

• 2nd, 2024 (OSH)

• 3rd, 2024 (WSR)

• 4th, 2020 (FLNT)

• 4th, 2024 (OSH)

Tomasino, 18, is a third year ahead and has scored 22 goals and 57 points this season in 32 games for the IceDogs. He has 61 goals and 153 points in 164 career games with Niagara.

The Mississauga, Ont., Native was selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL design.