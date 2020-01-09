Loading...

(Photo via Spotify)

Ice Nine Kills have joined many musicians in fundraising to help end Australia’s wildfires in the country.

The group is currently selling a horror-inspired t-shirt featuring a kangaroo disguised as Freddy Krueger and all proceeds are donated to Australian relief efforts.

Read more: The Oscars 2020 will be broadcast once again without a host after the ratings have improved

The group traveled to the country for the first time last December to perform at the Good Things Festival as well as a few headlining concerts.

“Last month, we were delighted with the killer welcome we received during our inaugural visit to Australia,” shared singer Spencer Charnas. “In light of recent events, we are donating all of the benefits of this limited edition shirt to Australian forest fire rescue efforts. Please consider taking one and helping our friends in this devastating time. “

The shirt can be purchased here for a limited time.

You can see the post below.

In light of recent events, we are donating all the benefits of this limited edition shirt to Australian fire rescue efforts. Please consider taking one and helping our friends in this devastating time. Available at https://t.co/LvnUx7tYD7 pic.twitter.com/C2Xo8Zhy2X

– ICE NINE KILLS (@ICENINEKILLS) January 7, 2020

The group should hit the road with Five Finger Death Punch alongside Papa Roach and I Prevail. You can check the dates below.

Appointment:

08/04 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

10/04 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

11/04 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

04/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

04/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

04/25 – Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum

04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

05/05 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

06/05 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

08/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

05/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Center

05/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/19 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate

05/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

What do you think of Ice Nine Kills, which makes a shirt to support the Australian forest fire fund? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: Lollapalooza begins day two with BMTH, DCFC, Bishop Briggs and more

Against a current