Ice Nine Kills have joined many musicians in fundraising to help end Australia’s wildfires in the country.
The group is currently selling a horror-inspired t-shirt featuring a kangaroo disguised as Freddy Krueger and all proceeds are donated to Australian relief efforts.
The group traveled to the country for the first time last December to perform at the Good Things Festival as well as a few headlining concerts.
“Last month, we were delighted with the killer welcome we received during our inaugural visit to Australia,” shared singer Spencer Charnas. “In light of recent events, we are donating all of the benefits of this limited edition shirt to Australian forest fire rescue efforts. Please consider taking one and helping our friends in this devastating time. “
The shirt can be purchased here for a limited time.
You can see the post below.
In light of recent events, we are donating all the benefits of this limited edition shirt to Australian fire rescue efforts. Please consider taking one and helping our friends in this devastating time. Available at https://t.co/LvnUx7tYD7 pic.twitter.com/C2Xo8Zhy2X
– ICE NINE KILLS (@ICENINEKILLS) January 7, 2020
The group should hit the road with Five Finger Death Punch alongside Papa Roach and I Prevail. You can check the dates below.
Appointment:
08/04 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
10/04 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
11/04 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
04/13 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/14 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
04/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
04/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
04/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
04/25 – Portland, OR @ Veteran Memorial Coliseum
04/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
04/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
03/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
05/05 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
06/05 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
08/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
12/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
05/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Center
05/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/19 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate
05/20 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
What do you think of Ice Nine Kills, which makes a shirt to support the Australian forest fire fund? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
