Ice and rain come to Montreal as environment warns Canada – Montreal

There was no snow in Montreal at Christmas, but ice is on the way.

A warning of icy rain hangs over much of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

According to Environment Canada, an ice-cold drizzle begins in the Temiscamingue area on Thursday afternoon before heading towards the Ottawa Valley, Lower Laurentians, Greater Montreal and Montérégie in the evening.

The freezing rain is expected to ease and be replaced by rain showers in these areas on Friday morning.

In the central parts of the province, the frozen precipitation begins on Friday morning and can continue until late in the day. The system is expected to reach the Saguenay area in the afternoon and see the region between two and five millimeters of freezing rain.

The weather agency warns that highways, streets, sidewalks and parking lots can become slippery due to ice formation.

Officials remind motorists to adapt their journey to local weather conditions. Pedestrians should also exercise caution when walking in affected areas.

