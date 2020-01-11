ICC takes action against 50 cases of corruption

Loading...

Six international captains have reported attempts by corruptors since Marshall took charge of the unit in 2017. This will raise dark memories of the Cronje scandal, one of the most notorious incidents of corruption in the modern cricket era.

Cricket Australia said on Saturday that there were no known problems with Australian players, and the coached players continued to receive extensive training programs.

CA’s determined stance on anti-corruption measures was reaffirmed this summer when Emily Smith, the Big Bash League player for women, was suspended for a year.

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald reported earlier this month that six bookmakers in India were arrested for taking bets on the Big Bash League this summer, including the Melbourne Renegades-Sydney Thunder clash. There was no evidence that Thunder or the Renegades were involved.

The worldwide cricket players ‘union, the Federation of International Cricketers’ Association, believes that more needs to be done in education, especially for players from countries where their pay is poor.

The ICC is authorized to confiscate telephones and download call and message records. If no phones are provided, collaboration is prohibited for two years.

“We have now charged many of the best corruptors in the world with better intelligence,” said Marshall.

There are 40 to 50 cases. It’s pretty consistent around these numbers now. We charged more people than ever before last year [12] and it will be similar next year. “

Cronje was the no-frills, deeply religious and widely admired captain of South Africa when his team captained England at Centurion in a dead gum on January 14, 2000, an attractive 249 chase on the last day.

The move was widely hailed as the triumph of the sport, but in April this year it became known that Cronje had taken money and a leather jacket from his bookie contacts to guarantee an outcome in the game. A massive scandal spread, and Cronje was unmasked of having lost thousands of pounds from bookmakers in recent years.

At that time there was no anti-corruption unit or code of conduct. Now players are regularly informed by the ICC, which recently banished Shakib Al Hasan, the all-rounder of the superstar in Bangladesh, for failing to report any attempts.

Marshall said that captains like Cronje, who died in a plane crash in 2002, remain the ideal target for fixers.

“The corruptors love captains because they make decisions on the field,” said Marshall.

Next are the opening batsmen and two opening throwers – especially in T20. The corruptors are very well equipped. You can put a lot of money on the table.

There is always a risk of someone falling for it. The big difference is that there was no anti-corruption code in Cronje’s day. There wasn’t the same training or anti-corruption unit as mine.

We are a bit unusual with cricket. We will look for all the corruptors, including those that are outside of our code. We have had them arrested and detained by immigration to three countries in the past few months after we have informed the local police that this person is a suspected corruptor and is moving through your borders. We acted aggressively against the corruptors, which is not the case with other sports. “

The main front in the fight against corruption in the new decade is franchise T20 tournaments. The amount of money offered is tempting, especially for players in the top division.

“They also have teams that are not used to the interaction, and a backroom employee and a trainer who are not familiar with each other. This is different from the normal club, county or international team.” Power is often held behind the owners by owners or supporters. In some cases, this was the reason for trying to harm cricketers, “Marshall said.

