Ica caucus app fiasco highlights the need for IT best practices

An app snafu has Iowa election officials who try to count the results through old-fashioned paper paths to find out the latest counts and what the democrat won the primary.

Welcome to election technology debacle No. 1 in what is likely to be much more.

Also: 100+ critical IT policies that every company needs, ready to download



The Iowa plan was relatively simple: count support for candidates and report via an app. What happened in practice was that the app did not scale, connectivity was spotty and now we are all waiting for the hands to count. The Huffington Post reported that the company behind the app is called Shadow, with a system called Lightrail, a “universal adapter for political data” that wants to make “complicated workflows simple.”

We will leave the political angle to others, but perhaps the biggest issue is this: election technology must use applications that companies already use and that are proven to be on a scale. According to NPR, this app-met election approach was in fact a beta test during the caucus in Iowa. Officials were secret about the app, although there were security issues, according to NPR.

Shadow said in a Tweet:

We will apply the lessons learned in the future and have already addressed the underlying technology issue. We take these issues very seriously and are committed to improving and developing to support the goal of the Democratic Party to modernize its electoral processes.

Here are some high-level IT thoughts:

Shadow claims to be a progressive political data technology company, but after all, aren’t all elections essentially customer relationships, data, and nourishing campaigns? Are not all campaigns really marketing? Why should you not use already proven technologies in these areas?

It makes no sense to choose a technology supplier without a real RFP process. We don’t know how Iowa made its choices, but there are technological playbooks that are well established, as well as examples of what NOT to do. The only thing a candidate or state organization has to do is view Obama’s playbook. Obama built on an Amazon Web Services pile that became an election service. The Obama campaign used Salesforce. Choose proven technologies.

Security is crucial and the first step of any technology selection process must begin there.

Data management and analysis are crucial and several silos can be overcome. States, political parties and candidates all have their own databases. Connecting and managing messages is crucial, as is analyzing potential results.

There are many best practices to follow. Just because you have a political campaign does not mean that what you do is technically different.

See: Chaos reigns on Caucus night in Iowa because the end results have been postponed CBS News

The details of what happened in Iowa will appear over time, but I am willing to bet that there are already enough skeletons in the technology management cabinet.

Updated with shadow response at 3:03 PM EST.