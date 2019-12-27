Ibrox Star’s Ill-Advised Celtic Boast Ahead of Glasgow Derby

Loading...

CONOR GOLDSON let out a bold claim while talking about the Glasgow Derby this weekend. The defender revealed that he believes that, since joining the Ibrox club, Celtic has not overcome them.

Celtic has won four of the six draws played between the two. Okay, Hampden's game stands alone as a game in which we never play well but still win.

Celtic has had a lot of joy in this match and the defender who makes the comment will shoot the Celtic team before the exhausted match.

"We believed before the cup final, since I've been here, every game has been tight and we have never been overcome in a derby," Goldson told RecordSport.

“We are all professional players and we have been in these atmospheres at home and in Europe.

“If we start well, it works in our favor, since it can get nervous. We have to play with this and use it to our advantage. "

Celtic has five points at the top of the table with The Rangers with a game in hand: the game provides an opportunity for Celtic to move forward more or for the Ibrox club to close the gap.

Celtic will have to play much better than in Hampden and not let the Rangers dictate the play. We absolutely have the players to do damage at 12:30 on Derby Day.