Ibrox Legend delivers dose of reality – makes fair Celtic title claim

ALLY McCoist has given a sobering wake-up call to Gers fans after another weekend of fallen points in the Premiership.

Aberdeen kept The Rangers on a 0-0 tie at Ibrox and less than 24 hours later, Celtic beat Hamilton and went seven points clear.

McCoist, who was sitting on the BT panel for the Celtic game, couldn’t help but notice the difference on both sides and how Celtic is better equipped to keep going and win the competition.

In a conversation with BT Sport and cited by SunSport, the former Ibrox manager gave his own fans a dose of reality – something they are not used to.

“They were far from impressive in the matches I saw against Stranraer and St Mirren.

“They were very poor against Hearts and I looked at Aberdeen on Saturday.

“In the first few games they missed Morelos and Tavernier. There is no doubt about that.

“I’ve said it for a while. Celtic has more potential competition winners in their team.

“Rangers are too dependent on Tavernier, Kent and Morelos.

“Celtic has more of a target threat, whether it’s from Griffiths, Edouard or the boys around them.

“I saw Rangers panting and puffing against Aberdeen. I looked at Rangers’ bank and asked if anyone could change the game? And the answer was that I don’t really think so. “

Celtic had to endure nonsense for more than three weeks during the winter break after their defeat in Glasgow Derby about how they were no longer the favorites for the title. A month later there is only one party that has shown its real championships.

It is easy to play a derby game and finish your skin. We see smaller clubs and poorer teams playing against Celtic all the time. This seems to be what is happening here – without the spark or incentive to take Celtic’s scalp in a one-time game, they seem under-motivated and lack creativity.

Celtic is in ruthless form and they hope to continue against Motherwell this week.