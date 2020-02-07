Ibrox Club pays new price for Celtic Park Antics

THE RANGERS have already paid the price for their poor discipline this year – because they don’t have their star striker for a series of games because he chose to dive into Celtic Park in the last embers of the game when they were winning.

They have received a new blow to some of their coaching staff who cannot control themselves.

Steven Gerrard’s assistant, Michael Beale, lost the conspiracy during the Glasgow Derby and went into battle with John Kennedy who didn’t even shrink when Beale got him in the face. Kennedy looked at him and gave him some verbal answers, the best way to handle the situation, so that he was not charged for touchline antics.

Beale was sent off at the time, but has now been banned from five matches from the SFA, three will be served immediately and two suspended for the remainder of the season.

John Kennedy played down the incident at the end of the year.

“I let a few people ask me if there was a fight in the tunnel. There was no such thing. It’s just the usual nonsense.” Kennedy told RecordSport.

“It’s an emotional time. I know Michael very well and I have since done that before joining Rangers. We have spoken in the past. There is no problem with us.

“He had problems with the officials, there was a little verbalism, that was it, end of. That’s how it goes sometimes.

“We had been swinging back and forth for a very short time, but nothing important and it is something that I really want to put to bed.

“The emotion of the game sometimes gets better from you. You say a few things, you continue. The same applies to the boys on the field. They get entangled in its emotion. You have to put it to bed quickly. “