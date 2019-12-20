IBM Research created a new battery that exceeds the performance of lithium-ion

Loading...

Photo: Andrew Liszewski (Gizmodo)

However, from cars, trucks, to planes that become electric, the demand for batteries will continue to skyrocket in the coming years, but the availability of the materials currently used to make them is limited. Then, IBM Research scientists have developed a new battery whose unique ingredients can be extracted from seawater rather than extracted.

The problems with the design of current battery technologies such as lithium ion are well known, we only tend to turn a blind eye when it means that our smartphones can work for a full day without charge. In addition to lithium, they require heavy metals such as cobalt, manganese and nickel, which come from giant mines that pose environmental hazards and, often, for those who do real mining. These metals are also a finite resource, and as more and more devices and vehicles change to battery power, their availability will decrease at an amazing rate.

As a possible solution, scientists at the IBM Research Battery Laboratory devised a new design that replaces the need for cobalt and nickel in the cathode, and also uses a new liquid electrolyte (the material in a battery that helps ions move from one side to another). the other) with a high flash point. It was also discovered that the combination of the new cathode and electrolytic materials limits the creation of lithium dendrites, which are pointed structures that often develop in lithium-ion batteries that can cause short circuits. Therefore, this new battery would not only have a lower impact on the environment for manufacturing, but would also be much safer to use, with a drastically reduced risk of fire or explosion.

But the benefits of IBM Research design don't end there. The researchers believe that the new battery would have a greater capacity than existing lithium-ion batteries, could charge approximately 80 percent of its total capacity in just five minutes, would be more energy efficient and, in addition to everything, would be cheaper to manufacture, which in turn means that they could help reduce the cost of electric appliances and vehicles. These results are estimates based on battery performance in the laboratory so far, but IBM Research has partnered with companies like Mercedes-Benz Research and Development to further explore this technology, so it will be many years before it is able Feeling a little less guilty for addiction to your smartphone.

