IBM joins LOT Network to thwart patent roles

IBM has announced on Tuesday that it will become a member of the LOT Network, a non-profit group of companies that want to thwart patent roles. The move is a commitment to open innovation from IBM, which received a record of 9,262 US patents in 2019 alone.

The LOT Network was established in 2014, with Red Hat (which IBM acquired in 2019) as the founder. The organization strives to protect its members from patent surveillance entities (PAEs) – entities that generate more than half of their annual income from patent litigation.

With a membership of more than 600 companies of all sizes, the LOT network comprises more than 2 million patent assets. If one of them falls into the hands of a PAE, LOT Network members automatically receive a license for that patent. Consequently, the PAE LOT members will not be able to sue for alleged infringement of that patent.

Since 1920, IBM has collected more than 140,000 US patents. It adds more than 80,000 patents and patent applications to the LOT network.

“IBM has a strong track record of patenting innovation and an advanced IP business,” said Ken Seddon, CEO of LOT Network, in a statement. “By becoming a member of the LOT network, they provide a way for companies to reduce the risk of PAEs, in direct alignment with LOT’s mission, thereby enhancing our collective ability to reduce patent abuse.”

According to the LOT Network, companies lose $ 80 billion each year in patent roll disputes. Companies spend more than $ 3.3 million on average to fight only one PAE-generated lawsuit for software companies.

IBM also recently announced that it has joined Unified Patents to help eliminate patent roles. Together with the Open Invention Network (OIN), the Linux Foundation and Microsoft, IBM helped find the new Unified Open Source Zone to protect open source companies against patent roles.

