IBM increases patent registrations in Brazil

IBM has 114% more patents registered in Brazil, with 94 new inventions that were cataloged in 2019, despite local problems regarding the analysis and granting of patents in the country.

In 2018, the company registered 56 patents in 2018 and in 2017, 44 inventions were registered by the company’s Brazilian research team. The patents include inventions in areas such as weather forecast. According to the company, a total of around 132 patents were filed in Latin America last year.

The complexity of patent registration is often mentioned as one of the most important obstacles to innovation in Brazil. According to the 2019 edition of the Global Innovation Index of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in collaboration with business school Insead and Cornell University, Brazil is in 66th place on a list of 129 countries, behind all BRIC countries and two positions lower than in 2018.

Brazil saw the GII rankings fall consistently and has fluctuated around the 60th and 70th position in the last decade. According to Insead, one of the reasons for that situation is the insufficient number of patented inventions.

According to the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) there is a bottleneck of around 150,000 patent applications. The aim of INPI, however, is to reduce that amount by 20% by 2021 and the institute has introduced actions such as a pilot to speed up the process of granting patents as a way to unleash innovation in the country.

The number of valid patents worldwide grew by 6.7% to 14 million in 2018, according to the WIPO figures. The United States is regarded as the world’s giant in the field of intellectual property, with 3.1 million patents in force, followed by China with 2.4 million and Japan with 2.1 million.