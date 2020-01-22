IBM exceeds Q4 expectations with the sale of Red Hat software

IBM published the fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, with a full quarter of Red Hat now in the fold. The company is showing signs of a return to growth, although annualized revenue only slightly increased for the quarter and is still generally declining for 2019.

For the fourth quarter, IBM reported a non-GAAP earnings per share of $ 4.71 on sales of $ 21.8 billion, an increase of 0.1% on an annual basis. Analysts expected earnings of $ 4.68 per share on sales of $ 21.64 billion.

For the entire 2019 financial year, non-GAAP earnings per share amounted to $ 12.81 with sales of $ 77.1 billion, a decrease of 3.1 year-on-year. The tax results are in line with analyst estimates. Shares of IBM increased by almost 5% after hours.

“We ended with a strong note in 2019 and returned to total revenue growth in the quarter, driven by accelerated cloud performance,” said IBM CEO Ginni Rometty. “Looking ahead, this positions us for sustainable revenue growth in 2020, as we continue to help our customers move their mission-critical workloads to the hybrid cloud and scale up their efforts to become a cognitive enterprise.”

Revenues from cloud and cognitive software – including Red Hat – increased by 8.7% to $ 7.2 billion. Red Hat specifically contributed $ 573 million to IBM’s cloud and software sales. Red Hat sales, normalized for historical comparability, amounted to $ 1.06 billion.

In the meantime, system revenues increased by 16% under the leadership of the IBM Z, the smaller IBM design mainframe. Storage systems showed growth, but revenue from technological services fell by 4.8% in the quarter. Global sales of business services decreased by 0.6%.

Also see: IBM launches z15 mainframe, with the aim of automating compliance via Data Privacy Passports

IBM said the cloud revenue was $ 21.2 billion for fiscal 2019, an increase of 11%. From now on, a goal for IBM will be to fuel Red Hat revenues and synergies and to benefit from the anticipated growth in business software investments.

“IBM had a fantastic quarter driven by systems and Red Hat, “said Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights and Strategy. Hat ‘goodness’ is on its way. Although revenue was flat, it was at least no less as we saw in other I see IBM growing again in a quarter or two. It has one of the better cloud value propositions, and what appears to be a growing asset of Red Hat. “

Looking ahead, IBM said it is on track to generate non-GAAP earnings of at least $ 13.35 per share with a free cash flow of around $ 12.5 billion for fiscal year 2020.

“After the acquisition of Red Hat, and with strong free cash flow and disciplined financial management, we were reduced considerably in the second half of the year,” said James Kavanaugh, IBM’s financial director.

