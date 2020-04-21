IBM CEO Krishna describes a grand plan: technical dexterity, growth and customer focus

IBM’s first quarter results were a good debut for CEO Arvind Krishna, as their clarity in Big Blue’s strategy outweighed the uncertainty of demand due to COVID-19 and the lack of orientation.

Make no mistake. IBM’s first quarter results were a mixed bag, and the company said that customers at the end of the quarter stopped spending and went into pandemic cash preservation mode. Red Hat worked well though.

In other words, IBM’s results could have been much worse. Krishna said that IBM is still a partner in large companies in a time of uncertainty. He also laid out the basic pillars of IBM. Here’s a look.

Trust and transparency. Just having Krishna in the results conference was a change of pace. Typically, IBM CF James CFC directed quarterly calls. Krishna, who became CEO on April 6, said he will be regular and that analysts have embraced this plan. Krishna said:

One of the first commitments I made was to be transparent and open. Not only with our employees, our customers and partners, but also with our investment community. In that spirit, I will be participating, not only today, but in earnings calls from now on.

With better clarity on the economic recovery, we will provide an update at the end of the second quarter. But keep in mind that there is a difference between being able to accurately predict a short-term earnings or earnings per share and trusting our long-term business. And I have confidence in our business.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM

Strong technology will sell faster. Krishna said that IBM should focus technically and come up with self-proven technology.

I want IBM-ers to lead with a more technical approach. I want our teams to show the value of our solutions as soon as possible. Likewise, there must be a relentless focus on quality. Our products have to speak for themselves in terms of user experience, design and ease of use. My approach is simple: I will focus on increasing the value of my business. This includes better alignment of our portfolio to hybrid cloud and AI to meet the needs of the evolving market.

We will continue to invest, including acquisitions. As you have seen, we have divested parts of software and services that do not fit our area of ​​focus. That will continue. The past few weeks have catapulted us into the world of e-commerce and remote delivery. This brings new ways of working. It’s a reminder, we should always ask ourselves, “is there a better way to do this?” If you are unsure why you are doing things, you will not evolve to something better. What is clear is our confidence in our strategy and our portfolio, focused on hybrid cloud and AI.

Services are important. He said:

I want to be clear, the end result I am absolutely committed to is the growth of our company as we move out of the pandemic. A key area of ​​focus is making sure that IBM is driving the major transformation journeys in which our customers are: cloud and AI. IBM has already built enduring platforms: mainframe, services, and middleware. The fourth is the hybrid cloud. Customers, however, need more than just a platform. They need our extensive experience in the sector. This is why the services that customers depend on to build and manage the hybrid cloud platform are a massive opportunity for IBM. It’s almost half the $ 1.2 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.

Customers first. Krishna talked about his management team, which includes Jim Whitehurst, and how he focuses on clients and growth. Krishna also said that IBM’s net promoter ratings are improving and that the company aims to delight customers.

He said:

It is crucial to deepen our understanding of our customers’ journey to hybrid cloud and AI, which will translate into hybrid cloud as their fourth platform. We are obsessed with the ongoing delights of customers and also set IBM as the gold standard of good technology. All of this is based on our culture that fosters growth and an entrepreneurial mindset. I see it as our collective priority.

As our customers adjust to this new normality, they need a partner they can trust. IBM is this partner. It’s not just about helping our clients navigate the crisis, it’s about helping them to come out stronger and stronger. To that end, we have taken concrete steps to group existing offerings to address the growing needs of customers, such as leveraging hybrid cloud, using AI to automate, and allowing remote work.

Growth is the KPI. Krishna was asked what indicators of interest should be used to measure IBM. The answer was simple: Growth. He said:

We should consider growth as the metric, even though we start out of the pandemic. And it is impossible for me to predict the time that will pass. You mentioned scenarios, but I listened to you and your teammates, and I don’t have any particular crystal ball. Estimates are all over the place, both in depth and in impact length. Now, the other thing that I think should add to a metric other than revenue or a pure financial metric, is the number of clients that we are dedicated to in hybrid cloud commitments. We talked about it from a product perspective, so far we have talked about 2,200 clients. But as you start wrapping them up with service tasks as well. I think this is the second metric that is effectively a benchmark for the global revenue metric because it is the prerequisite. And this is where we are driving the whole company. I’m focusing on that. I run a war room with this every week and that’s what our sales groups are invited to do.