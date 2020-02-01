Ian Roberts says no to Israel Folau’s NRL return

During Folau’s litigation with Rugby Australia over controversial posts he made on social media, at least the Sydney NRL Club was approached by his camp.

“I bet you have all the money Israel will try to rejoin the NRL in the next two years. He will no longer want to live in France,” an NRL club boss told the Herald.

At the beginning of his active time, Roberts had a short stay with the Wigan Warriors, who were waiting for their game against the Catalans to be doubled as their “Pride Round” just 19 minutes after the Folau News was published.

“I think that’s a wonderful, wonderful simple protest,” said Roberts. “In a way, I can see this as very useful for the LGBTI community because he created the conversation and is now continuing it.”

Roberts expressed his aversion to Folau’s attitudes and litigation, saying that signing with Catalans was a “sign against their brand.”

“He doesn’t understand what he says has consequences,” said Roberts. “You have to take some kind of responsibility when you say that kind of shit that he says and he needs to be reminded of these things. I think he is not aware of that.”

Last October, Peter V’landys, head of the Australian Rugby League Commission, said he didn’t want Folau to return to the game.

“The game is included. Israel’s comments are not included,” said V’landys at the time. “When I was a child and children were beaten up because they were different, I always defended them. And many of them are because their role models or colleagues did it that way.”

Super League star Keegan Hirst, who is openly gay, used social media to express his disappointment at Folau’s signing of the contract.

“Our great game has the job of fighting homophobia and advocating the values ​​that are so important to it,” he wrote on his Twitter page. “It shows none of the bravery, camaraderie, or integrity that the RFL expects from its players, employees, and fans.”

“Prejudice is prejudice, and it’s not okay to use religion, political beliefs, or anything else to justify it.”

