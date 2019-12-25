"I wish he was with us."

Loading...

ALAMEDA – Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is happy to see Marshawn Lynch back in the NFL, except for one thing.

"I wish it were with us," Carr said Tuesday. "I miss that guy, but it's good to see him back. … I love Marshawn."

Lynch, 33, spent two seasons with the Raiders, joining his city's team after five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He is now back with the Seahawks, leaving his retirement this week to play Sunday for the NFC West title against the 49ers. Lynch hasn't played since October 2018 when he suffered a groin injury that kept him out for the rest of the year. He has spent much of this season in the Bay Area, running his Beast Mode store in Old Oakland.

On the morning of the last Raiders game at the Oakland Coliseum, Lynch was in the parking lot delivering tequila shots and checking IDs to celebrate and mourn the team's departure to Las Vegas.

That appearance came three days after Lynch visited the Seahawks in the wake of Rashaad Penny's injury. The team was required to report the visit because Lynch had not actually submitted withdrawal documents with the NFL. On Sunday, the Seahawks lost two more runners, including starter Chris Carson.

About Lynch, Carr said: "He has been working very hard to prepare himself, just in case … he didn't know he was going to play football again, talking to him." But he's back, and that's a good thing for football. "

In his two seasons with the Raiders, Lynch made a lasting impression on the DeAndre Washington runner.

"Simply by observing the man, observing how he moved, how he dealt with his affairs on and off the field, I saw how he carried the cargo," Washington said. "He was back in his hometown, he had many things that pushed him from different directions, but he was able to handle everything and still stay true to himself."

"His mark is left on this building," Carr said. "That's for sure."