SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s first transgender soldier said Wednesday that she would sue the military after it was announced that she would be released last year for a sex change operation.

Byun Hui-su, a non-commissioned officer based in Gyeonggi Province, north of Seoul, had the operation in Thailand during his vacation last year and expressed hope to continue serving in the women’s corps.

Atun’s first public appearance since the release of her case last week, Byun said she would file a lawsuit against the army, up to the country’s highest court if necessary.

“I will keep fighting until I can stay in the army,” she said. “I’ll challenge the decision to the Supreme Court until the end.”

The army said in a statement that while it would make efforts to protect the human rights of the soldiers and prevent discrimination, Byun was unable to continue working due to the operation.

Byun burst into tears as she described the decision to undergo surgery after a gender-specific dysphoria, which medical experts define as a burden of the internal conflict between physical gender and gender identity.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to let my base know about my identity, but when I did, I felt much better,” she told reporters at a press conference in Seoul after the military announced its decision.

“I thought I would end my military service and then go through transitional surgery and then rejoin the army as a soldier. But my depression got too serious.”

An army official who was informed of the considerations told Reuters that there could be no reason for the military to refuse Byun if she applied again to serve in the women’s corps after the trial to officially become a woman was completed.

A human rights organization had petitioned a national human rights official asking the army to postpone its decision until Byun had completed the trial. However, the army said the trial was irrelevant to their personnel decisions.

The case sparked a debate about the treatment of transgender troops and soldiers from the wider LBGT community in the country, requiring all working men to be on duty for about two years.

Byun said she still hopes to serve in the military in the future.

“In addition to my gender identity, I want to show everyone that I can also be one of the great soldiers who protect this country.”