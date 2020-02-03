I went to Vietnam and discovered a modified Jeep Wagoneer unlike any Wagoneer you’ve ever seen

Image: David Tracy

In the last few weeks I have almost fallen off the grid in an attempt to find a greater purpose for life, by which I really mean trying to find cool cars in Southeast Asia. As you will see in my upcoming articles, it worked. This is the first of the many crazy cars I saw during my vacation in Vietnam and Hong Kong: it is a modified Jeep Wagoneer from 1972 that I found on the outskirts of Saigon.

My brother and I improvised a trip to Ho Chi Minh City (which many locals still call Saigon) a few weeks ago. We had not booked any hotels, no transportation plans other than flights I had bought the day before, and I had only received my travel visa hours before departure.

In many ways the journey may have gone badly (I did get food poisoning, but I don’t think that’s a big disappointment, because if you think about it, do you really enjoy the local cuisine if you don’t get food poisoning?), But it went really great. And that is not least thanks to the scooter I rented – a machine that offered me freedom of vehicle like I had never experienced before.

I will write more about it as if it was scanned blissfully by Vietnam later, but for now it’s time to focus on the Jeep Wagoneer that my brother and I found while wandering around the outskirts of Saigon.

As we drove through Vietnam, there were certain cars that we were expecting to see – Toyota Land Cruisers, Ford Everests, VinFasts and various minibuses that I wish we were in the US – and then there were vehicles that really protrude. One was an old M38A1 military jeep that Mike saw when he was sitting behind me on the scooter.

But no vehicle stood out like the Jeep Wagoneer that we saw through the doors of this store:

How did this Jeep from Toledo, Ohio, with his motorcycle from Kenosha, Wisconsin, get all the way to Ho Chi Minh City? I have no idea! But as soon as we saw the sheet metal, we knew it was an SJ platform jeep.

I will say that I was a bit confused right away. The aftermarket wheels were no big deal, because it is not common to see stockers swapped, but the paint color was out, the rear window was strangely colored while the others were free, the side mirrors were clearly not in stock, the three-piece bumpers were painted black, and the grille was a bit finished:

The front looks largely like a standard Jeep Wagoneer from 1972, shown below, except that there is an insignia in the middle of the nose of the Vietnam Jeep. I’m not sure why anyone put it there, but it, along with the painted front bumper, definitely makes the front of the Jeep look a little different than I’m used to.

But as strange as the nose is, the back is still wackier and throws away the classic enveloping rear lights in favor of the lighting of a Toyota Land Cruiser 80 series. The housings are actually fairly well integrated in the sheet metal, I think:

You will also notice the painted rear bumper, the fuel tank door (which normally does not exist) and the small antenna on the quarter panel – these are all things that you would not find on a standard Wagoneer on the American market.

The strangest part of this Jeep, however, is the interior, which is almost completely adapted, and – according to the mechanic who walked us around the Jeep – made in Vietnam:

Covering the floors was what looked like a black vinyl carpet. The seats, which were mounted on custom frames, were wrapped in brown leather, the dashboard appeared to have been painted recently (I was told the vehicle itself was painted in Vietnam), and the dashboard and door panels seemed to be made of custom leather or imitation leather.

What is especially cool is that this Jeep has a third row – something that was never offered on Wagoneers, although the vehicle was certainly long enough to accommodate the extra passengers.

Under the hood is the standard 258 (4.2-liter) AMC inline-six, which is almost certainly bolted to a Hyda-Matic GM triple automatic and a part-time transmission with four-wheel drive.

Looking at the leaf-sprung massive axes below, I would say, mechanically, the Jeep looks pretty blunt. So when I asked the mechanic where he got parts for something so rare, he just told me that he orders them from abroad. That must be really bad to have to wait for basic parts all the while, while I can just drive to O’Reilly Auto Parts for 10 minutes and get close to what I need. But I must applaud the dedication to keep this beast on the road.

I am still stunned that there once existed a Jeep Wagoneer in Toledo, Ohio, I am even more stunned that this old one has survived this (even if it requires a bit of adjustment), and most stunned by the fact that I am there somehow managed to find this thing.

Certainly, the Jeep gods have led me to this machine to bring joy to my life. And for that I am grateful.

