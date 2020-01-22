I went to the service dealer and I think I feel good about it

Photo: Erik Shilling

In the state of New York, annual inspections are required, which I normally do at my local dealer because they are near where I live and the service department is open 24/7 most days. There was an unpleasant surprise this year, or about $ 750 for necessary service work.

The work included things you would expect from an 11-year-old car with 68,000 miles: the serpentine belt had a crack and needed to be replaced, the coolant was dirty and had to be flushed, as well as the brake fluid and the injection nozzles. The throttle valve also had to be cleaned become. I was told that everything except the brake purge is needed for the test, which I still find a little doubtful, since the tests here mainly focus on brakes, steering system, lights, and safety features, but maybe they related to the emissions test. I assume that they intentionally keep these things vague.

Anyway, I checked out and three hours later I was called to say that the car was ready. I went back, paid them and drove off to test it a little because the dealer also said the engine was not running well ‘because of the dirty injectors. The car seemed … okay? I don’t know, it’s hard to tell the difference in performance in a car that has 109 horsepower.

Here are a few things to consider, the first of which is that I know and trust an independent mechanic in Brooklyn, and I probably could have done the job there for a lower price. For example, when the air conditioner was frying on the Fit for a few years, I brought it to him after the dealer offered me $ 3,000 to repair, which he did for $ 1,600. But he doesn’t do any inspections, which means that if I pay him for it, I would have to make a second trip to another location.

He also doesn’t work on Sundays and it was a Sunday. And while waiting a day or two can usually be fine, my inspection ended a few days earlier. This is not only a punishable offense in New York, but also a trailing one. And tickets, well, if you live in New York, you accept getting tickets, but it’s the towing part of what the real stick is.

Short story: Six or seven years ago I left my Brooklyn apartment and looked at the fit that was parked on the street and noticed a ticket under the windshield. I parked in the side street, then left and thought that I would take care of it later. The next day I left my apartment and noticed that my car was gone.

Interesting, I thought. After a quick online search, I traced it back to the Brooklyn Tow Pound. I was pretty sure I was legally parked, and when I got to the trolley they actually said my control badge had expired and that was why it had been towed. Great, I said, I’m going to have it inspected immediately. Wrong, they said, your car with the expired control sticker is not approved for the road. We can’t let you drive it away. You have to call a tow truck to tow it.

That’s a long way to say that after about $ 1,500 in towing fees, fines, repair costs, and inspection costs, I haven’t wanted my car inspection to expire since then. But not this year my life turned into a zoo does this explain some of the panic I had when I realized I had forgotten. And why was the dealer the best option for me at this point, since it was a Sunday and the work had to be done now. Basically, my choice was made because $ 750 sounded good when the alternative wasted several hours of my life in the Queens Tow Pound and was twice as expensive.

But if this wasn’t an emergency, I would probably have thought about taking it to my husband in Brooklyn. For major repairs, like the deep-fried air conditioner mentioned above, I will probably always go to him as the potential savings can really add up. For a more routine maintenance, the calculation looks a little different, especially since my car is no longer under warranty.

That means $ 750 is just right when it comes to going on an extra trip and possibly saving some money or simply accepting my fate at Paragon Honda every year thanks to this state-prescribed ritual.

Most of Jalopnik’s answer to all of this, of course, is that I should fix my own damn car, which is fair, but I don’t dare enough not to screw something up, because screwing would be fine if that fit Beater status , but it’s not quite there yet. And if I want to protect the (small, but still existing) value of the car, I should have maintenance documents.

The more general realization is that I could have avoided this whole dilemma by not speeding it up and planning in the least, I think. My New Year’s resolution for 2020 is less of a mess than my New Year’s resolution, which has been made every year for a few decades. I never fully used it for some reason, although I’m working on it.

