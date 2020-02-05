I went to Hong Kong and discovered the weirdest homemade pickup ever

Image: David Tracy

When I visit my brother in Hong Kong, he and I always find incredible Japanese cars that are often abandoned on the side of the road. But last week we saw something different for a junkyard. It was a rare Nissan Pao who hacked someone into a pickup truck for whatever reason. Take a look at this absurdity.

My brother, who runs the carsofhongkong Instagram page, has a detailed map engraved in his head of the most beautiful and rare JDM machines hidden in the special administrative region of China. So every time I visit, he and I jump on rented bikes and ogle at vehicles that make my jaw hit the sidewalk.

We’ve found some really cool stuff this year (not just in Hong Kong, but also in Vietnam), so be prepared for goodness, starting with the strangest find of all, a truck-like Nissan Pao who is at the Kam Tin area of ​​Hong Kong is:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B8MWMUSHipf&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B8MWMUSHipf" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The Pao was one of the four vehicles built as part of Nissan ‘Pike Factory’, which produced cars (the others were the Be-1, S-Cargo and Figaro) whose primary focus was on styling and which have therefore become cult classics .

To better understand why this red Pao pickup truck is so strange in the big scheme of car culture, I have invoked the words of my colleague Jason Torchinsky, who actually owns a Pao. Get it out Jason:

It’s funny, but as someone who drives a Pao every day, I notice that I have two conflicting ideas about this car: on the cold rational side, it is of course absolutely insane. Not only is the small sub-1-liter powered Pao an absurd choice for a pick-up, but the rarity of body panels and trim, especially in America, make the idea of ​​making a scrap yard into a Chop Fabergé egg in half so that you can drink Yoo-Hoo. It’s just crazy.

But again, as a Pao daily driver, I know, deep down, yes, a Pao could actually make a fantastic little pickup! I pulled a lawn mower into mine and it even has a tailgate-style tailgate. Really, why wouldn’t you want such a small, charming and handy little truck like this? Maybe with a slightly larger bed.

But really, I can’t ignore the rarity. The Pao was one of the limited-run Pike factory cars, and while it was the most produced of them, it’s not like they turned out millions of these little gems. Nissan says they have earned more than 30,000, which is not a small number, but it is not much for regular cars either.

You know what? I’m still happy that this thing exists. And maybe I also want more to exist.

This Pao, a small front-wheel drive, four-cylinder, sub-1.0-liter former hatchback with a capacity of around 50 hp, lacks quite a bit of its structure. For reference, here is Jason’s Pao, which shows how the back of the Pao should look:

Statue; Jason Torchinsky

Yes, this small fuel-efficient car was originally a hatchback with a pop-up rear window and a tailgate. The person who built the home-made pick-up, which I will assume – based on his presence for a demolition company – is used to drag parts around, to cut the D-pillar and to tear off the roof just behind the B- styles.

To be honest, it looks pretty good, and although I’m worried about the overall stiffness of the unibody economy car, I could see, just like Jason, that this thing worked reasonably well as a parts carrier (as long as it doesn’t lie around with multiple engine blocks at a time).

The fact that the Nissan Pao was initially delivered with a tailgate really helps to make the device look stylish, although the cabin is back – which seems to be made of some plastic that is on the B-pillars and the roof grafted with some screws and fiberglass – looks a bit janky:

The rear seat has been removed and the entire rear of the car, which was once part of the interior, is covered with diamond plates. A rectangular panel has been cut out at the front of the bed floor; I initially thought this was an access panel for the fuel pump, but the Pao is carburated, so the pump is actually mechanical and mounted on the engine.

Maybe it can give access to something else? Maybe the sending unit for the fuel meter? Although it is really worth cutting a panel to know how much fuel you have? I mean, a bad sending unit is not the end of the world. I just don’t know for sure here.

Even the top of the “cabin” is made of diamonds, almost certainly present to ever cover a gigantic fabric sunroof that spanned the entire length of the Pao’s roof:

I can’t really say for sure that this thing is used as a scrap yard, because the bodywork looks pretty clean, without large dents or scratches that you would expect on a vehicle used to carry heavy metal parts. Moreover, the interior does not look too bad:

I also think the BBS wheels wrapped in low-profile tires barely shout “tough parts carrier,” but hey, this cute little Japanese econobox was sitting in front of a demolition company, so I’m just going to assume it’s put into service. Because the idea of ​​this small, rare, Pike Factory car that transports heavy scrap is just too amazing for me, and just as far away from the intended purpose of the machine.

Finding a Nissan Pao in the first place is a rare treat. Finding someone who has turned into a pickup truck is simply unheard of, and I bet this is the only example on earth.

