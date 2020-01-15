I went through a 12 week weightlifting program - that's how it changed my body

Niamh McCollum pushed her body to the limit with the intense challenge of Evolve Warrior Woman Workout – and the results have been incredible

I have always been a dropout. As a child, I stopped the guitar because the power chords were “too painful” on my fingers, I pushed the saxophone lessons to the side because I couldn’t be bothered to carry it around with me on the bus school, and after years of training, I gave up riding because I could not face my fear of inevitably falling a horse one day.

So when it comes to physical exercise, same story. I’m not really a fan of team sports (or any other sport), I have never really had a regular fitness routine, with my teenage and college years spent eternally falling instead a racing cycle.

I have always wanted to diversify, having heard friends talk about the benefits of bodybuilding. But frankly, this area of ​​fitness intimidated me, so I was too afraid to try it alone in the gym. Also, my track record suggests that I would never be able to maintain it long enough to see the actual results.

That was until I was offered the chance to participate in the 12-week Warrior Women Training Challenge at Evolve. Curious to discover the elusive world (for me, anyway) of weights and to test if I had it in me to maintain a three-month training program, I (hesitantly) said yes. Fast forward 12 weeks and not only is my training over, but I have seen results that I could never have imagined. Here’s what I learned …

Goal setting is essential

On the first day of my training, I met Tim Walker, the founder of Evolve. Together, we discussed my goals for the program and I did a body analysis that calculated my weight, my overall muscle mass and my percentage of body fat. I told Tim that rather than losing weight, I wanted to tone up and get stronger, and he created a fitness and diet plan specifically tailored to the desired results.

Tim explained that to achieve the results I was looking for, it would be to change my body composition by lowering my body fat percentage and strengthening muscles.

With a specific goal in mind, my fitness journey at Evolve began and I was paired with one of Evolve’s trainers, Ian. Every four weeks I had an analysis where we could track my results. Being able to see my body composition gradually change kept me very motivated to continue working exactly towards what I wanted to accomplish.

I started to see the results faster than expected

Being a total bodybuilding rookie, my first two weeks at Evolve went quite slowly while Ian focused on the technique first, rather than crushing high intensity sets from the start. Once I got comfortable with deadlifts, we gradually increased the intensity and started to see the results much faster than expected.

Not only did I notice significant changes in my body at week four (having already lost 5% body fat), but I was also shocked at how quickly my strength increased. In the space of only two sessions, I went from pain to being able to complete a series of lengthened leg lifts to confidently break three series while I felt my heart strengthen. Seeing these improvements constantly made it easy to keep coming back for more.

Routine is everything

It goes without saying that the Warrior Woman Workout Challenge is intense – I’m talking about four sessions per week (before work !!!) intense. Having never been an early riser, (for years I was convinced that doing any type of physical exercise before 10am would legitimately make me vomit), I was certain that I would miss more than a few sessions of morning training.

Although it was difficult to get out of bed the first two weeks, once I started a routine, I started to really enjoy it (!?). Not only was I able to start each day with a sunrise as I made my way to the gym, but I also learned to love the feeling of setting and breaking a physical goal even before my day of work doesn’t start – whether by adding an extra 5 kg to the bar I was lifted off the ground or finished three sets of PAINFUL squats.

Having four designated training days also allowed me to remain more consistent throughout the 12 weeks, as I knew that once my four sessions were eliminated, I was free to reward myself with a sleep of the Saturday and enjoy my weekend (within reason).

It gave me a healthier relationship with food

For me personally, the diet was the most difficult part of the whole program. It’s designed to give your body exactly the right amount of protein to help you gain muscle, but it’s not really fun. However, I liked the fact that even though I had a calorie deficit, I was rarely hungry – because it was so high in protein that it kept me full all day. It also changed my relationship with food, helping me see it as a source of fuel for the body rather than something that should be obsessed with.

You can't out-train a poor diet



If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t stick to the diet as rigorously as I should have – having probably said yes to too many dinner / drink invitations as Christmas approaches. Although I had achieved the desired results, I would have seen many more physical changes if I had been a little more strict.

Explaining the importance of diet, Tim told me, “Training only takes a small percentage of your week, if you don’t also focus on sleep and good nutrition, which make up the rest of the 80% , then training is useless ”. 80% diet, 20% gym guys – that doesn’t sound right, but if you want to see results, that’s the only way.

Training is easier when someone motivates you

For anyone lucky enough to afford it, I can’t recommend highly having a personal trainer. Having someone to hold me accountable helped me a lot in staying motivated because I didn’t want to give up on Ian or waste his time by not making the effort. He was also always available to answer all of my questions about diet and regularly sent messages of encouragement to help keep my spirits up when I doubted my own abilities.

If you can’t afford a PT then I recommend that you train with a buddy – there will be times when you will want to give up, and sometimes just having another person to entice you will be enough to maintain high motivation levels .

My body has changed in a way that I couldn't have anticipated



At the end of the program, I had lost 5 kg and 10% body fat. Not only did I get a leaner buzz, but it was also fascinating to follow exactly how my body composition changed with each scan in the body. My metabolism increased significantly, which made me appreciate the benefits of bodybuilding beyond aesthetic changes.

On top of that, the tension in my shoulders meant they were at an angle – something I wouldn’t have even realized if Ian hadn’t pointed it out. After a few weeks of training, the alignment of my shoulders had completely straightened and I felt less tightness in my neck, which even improved my sleep.

I also couldn’t believe how much stronger I felt despite a leaner appearance. Small changes, like feeling the muscles in my legs when I climbed the stairs at work and finding it easier to carry shopping bags at Lidl, seemed really stimulating and strengthened me enormously.

Strength training is just as stimulating as cardio workouts (if not more)

I used to think that strength training was slower than cardiovascular exercise like running – but man, was I wrong. There will be times when you push a 200 kg sled through the gymnasium, sweat profusely and suffer so much that you could cry, but you will smile from ear to ear and feel like a total champion when finished – it’s is incredibly rewarding.

Although he was never able to follow a three-month cardiovascular exercise routine with weight training, it was easy. Rather than end up being bored and tired as I did with running, I was overflowing with energy during my time training at Evolve – and, as a result, the 12 weeks, unfortunately, flew.

