“I was very angry – disturbed:” Missouri woman protests planned car show at cemetery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A woman from Missouri protests against a planned car show at Chapel Hill Cemetery and says it is disrespectful of those buried there and their families.

“Both my father and son are buried here,” said Kathryn Faries-Phillips. “It’s a place to come and show your respect, and you know, let your mind cheer up a little and visit, don’t have parties and live bands.”

Faries-Phillips said she saw on Facebook the “Jimmy Smooth’s Creepin” Show, scheduled for September – an event with trophies, camping, snakes, cruising, tattoos and bands – at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

“I was very angry, very angry,” said Faries-Phillips. “Upset.”

Brian May, owner of the cemetery, refused to talk to the camera. He told KMOV that only a small part of the four-day event would be held at the cemetery, and that they would be respectful of people and graves. May has organized other events, such as locating Easter eggs at his cemetery. He called the auto show a way to bring the community together.

“It’s not something you do with the community here,” said Faries-Phillips. “It is something that you achieve for people who are not yet able to come.”

The organizer, Jim Davis, said May suggested that he keep the event at the cemetery, with a percentage of ticket sales going to Chapel Hill.

Faries-Phillips said she was planning to protest and hoped that others would join.

“It’s craziness,” said Faries-Phillips. “That is too close to my father, so I will sit there. Respectless – completely.”

