“I was shocked:” Southwest Airlines delivers new friend for boy who lost beloved “Teddy” during the flight

DALLAS – A little boy got a big surprise after he lost his teddy bear in an airplane.

Grayson Mulligan and Teddy have always been inseparable.

“I play with him a lot,” Grayson said. “I often carry it around.”

During a trip from Dallas to New Orleans during the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed that Teddy was gone when he arrived at Grandma and Paw-Paw’s house, and then the hunt for Teddy began,” said Christina Mulligan, Grayson’s mother.

Christina Mulligan posted on the Southwest Airlines Facebook page, hoping that someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA,” Mulligan said. “I called the lost and found items in New Orleans. A package would appear every day. Is that Teddy? It was traumatic. “

“I went completely crazy,” Grayson said.

A month passed without a sign from Teddy – but then Grayson got a surprise from Southwest. A new bear arrived – whose adventure to his new home was a story of its own, documented for Grayson to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I also have flight attendants,” Grayson said.

Grayson’s new friend was called Jack.

“Because he looked like a Jack to me,” Grayson said.

It is safe to say that this boy and his bear are ready for new adventures – grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There is a reason why they have that heart in their plane,” said Christina Mulligan.

“Because they care about people,” Grayson said.

“Right,” said Mulligan.

In 2015, Southwest Airlines officials reunited another boy with his stuffed tiger, Hobbes.

