“I was really angry” – Christopher Jullien was not happy despite goal “Bonus”

CHRISTOPHER JULLIEN managed to cash himself in against Hamilton by scoring the vital second goal twelve minutes before time, but the defender was not happy with his game.

After the game, the Celtic defender knew it was his man who stole a march on him and scored the opener for Hamilton – causing Celtic to get into trouble early.

The player was visibly irritated when Celtic started after the goal, knowing he was wrong.

The Frenchman did not hide anything from the game and pointed out that it was great to score – he is always looking for a clean slate.

“I think the hardest part is to score, when the ball reaches the line and goes in, I’m just happy.” Jullien told SunSport.

“However, it is not my first goal if I go on the field. My first goal is always to get a clean slate.

“I was really mad at the goal we had admitted because it was my player who scored. My goal was just a bonus. “

The bhoys ended the game 4-1. After Jullien’s goal, the team kicked into a high gear when Hamilton was on his feet.

The victory opened a larger gap between Celtic and their closest rivals, hopefully Jullien will learn from it.