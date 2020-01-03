"I was disgusted": B.C. Man says Yellow Cab driver held his phone in his hand for a $ 100 ransom – BC

Loading...

A Vancouver man is still raging over an explosive New Year encounter with a taxi driver over his lost phone.

Robert Morris and friends were at a New Year's Eve party in North Burnaby. When they had to return home in East Vancouver, they called Yellow Cab just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The taxi arrived shortly after the call and the group paid the fare as soon as they got home.

CONTINUE READING:

Ms. Coquitlam says she was held hostage for taxi driver disputes



But a moment later, Morris noticed that he had left his cell phone in the taxi and used his friend's cell phone to contact the driver.

"We called him 30 seconds later and he said he was very busy, but if I gave him $ 100 he would turn off my phone," Morris told Global News.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I was disgusted. I was amazed. I thought you're kidding me "

1:57

A disabled woman claims that the taxi driver took her hostage

A disabled woman claims that the taxi driver took her hostage

According to telephone logs, Morris called more than 50 times, but no answer.

When the taxi driver's shift was over at 6 a.m., he passed Morris' phone to a second driver nearby – which Yellow Cab says happens all the time.

Morris finally got in touch and arranged that he could pick up his cell phone from the second driver, who Morris claims had also asked for the $ 100.

CONTINUE READING:

"I will drop you off here": The video shows how the taxi driver demands cash or threatens to end the journey



When he picked up his cell phone on New Year's Day, Morris filmed the encounter and threatened to unmask the second driver for "stealing cell phones."

Carolyn Bauer, spokeswoman for the Vancouver Taxi Association, said on behalf of the company that she was too busy to interview on camera. However, she told Global News by phone that both drivers had never asked Morris for a $ 100 delivery fee.

She said the first driver was just too busy with New Year's tariffs and the second driver offered to bring the phone home to Morris for a minimum fee of $ 20.

5:34

The video shows a taxi driver refusing to drive a fare from Vancouver to New Westminster

The video shows a taxi driver refusing to drive a fare from Vancouver to New Westminster

Morris says company policy is "absolutely ridiculous".

The story continues under the advertisement

"I don't think anyone should ever do that," he said. "It's not a good customer service."

Morris apologized to Yellow Cab, but the company stands by its drivers and claims they didn't do anything wrong.

1:16

Proposed statutes for Saskatoon to clarify how to return lost property in taxis

Proposed statutes for Saskatoon to clarify how to return lost property in taxis

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR