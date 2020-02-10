“I was disbelieving:” Texas man lands 14 pounds of largemouth bass

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Texas fisherman said he was astonished to pull a 14-pound largemouth bass out of the water at Lake Alan Henry Reservoir in West Texas Sunday, February 9.

“When I laid my hands on her to lift her out of the water and let her land in the boat, I was disbelieved,” Blake Cockrell said.

The exceptional size qualified the fish for the Toyota ShareLunker program, which uses catch-and-loose fishing to selectively breed largemouth bass trophies. Cockrell’s catch is the first Toyota Sharelunker “Legacy Class Bass Entry” for 2020.

The Toyota ShareLunker program was established in 1986 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and offers financing for a wide range of education, fishing, parks and nature projects.

Lake Alan Henry, southeast of Lubbock, has produced 28 ShareLunker submissions since 2000, all ranging from 13 to 15 pounds.

Read the full release of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department below.

After taking note of the Toyota ShareLunker program of his capture, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department quickly sent Inland Fisheries biologists to collect and transport ‘ShareLunker 582’ to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens, where biologists will try to to spawn and produce larger, better bass fish in the lakes of Texas and improve them. Cockrell said that lending the fish to TPWD for the selective breeding program was important to him because he has seen firsthand what stocking ShareLunker offspring have done for bass fishing in nearby lakes.

“We have one more of us, called J.B. Thomas, that is filled with ShareLunker bass, and they grow 3-4 pounds a year,” Cockrell said. “I have seen what the program has done in the past and the things it has done for people.”

Although East Texas usually produces the first and largest submissions of the Toyota ShareLunker program, the biologists from the TPWD fishery ask fishermen not to sleep in West Texas as a destination for bass fishing. O.H. Ivie Reservoir near San Angelo was among the top five ShareLunker-producing lakes for the year, and Alan Henry Reservoir has produced 28 ShareLunker submissions since 2000, ranging from 13 to 15 pounds.

“We are very excited that Alan Henry Reservoir produced the first – and so far the largest – Toyota ShareLunker entry of the year,” said Caleb Huber, TPWD Inland Waterways Supervisor at Amarillo. “This proves that you should not underestimate West Texas if you want to catch the fish of your life. Although our lakes are sensitive to fluctuating water levels and droughts, increased rainfall over the past few years has dramatically improved water levels and the production of larger basses, and I hope for more good things. “

Fishermen catching a Legacy Class bass of £ 13 or more up to March 31 can participate by calling the program directly – at any time of the day – at (903) 681-0550.

Every fisherman who lends a Legacy Class bass of 13 pounds or more to the Toyota ShareLunker program during the spawning period January 1 to March 31 receives a Toyota ShareLunker Catch Kit with branded items and fishing equipment, a 13lb + Legacy emblem, VIP access to programming awards at the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, a replica of their fish, and a participation in the end-of-year ShareLunker Prize Drawing to win a $ 5,000 shopping spree and an annual fishing license. These fishermen will also participate in the Legacy Class Prize Drawing for a $ 5,000 shopping spree and an annual fishing license at the end of the spawning period March 31.

Fishermen who catch a largemouth bass of more than 8 pounds or 24 inches can also include their fish throughout the year for recognition and pricing and to provide catch and genetic data to help fishing biologists use the lunker bass in the lakes of Texas better manage. These listings can be submitted via the Toyota ShareLunker app – available for free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play – or via the Toyota ShareLunker website, https://texassharelunker.com/.

The Toyota ShareLunker program of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been breeding selectively caught largemouth bass more than 13 pounds since 1986 with the aim of increasing the production of trophy-sized fish in Texas reservoirs.

The Toyota ShareLunker program is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Toyota. Toyota has long been an advocate of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and offers great funding for a wide range of education, fishing, parks and nature projects.

Price Sponsors Bass Pro Shops, Lake Fork Taxidermy, American Fishing Tackle Co. and Stanley Jigs also offer additional support for this program.

Go to https://www.facebook.com/ShareLunkerprogram or https://texassharelunker.com/ for updates on the Toyota ShareLunker program and to view photos of all the 13-pound plus largemouth bass caught this season. Fishermen can now also view the archive of all Toyota ShareLunker entries submitted during the season at https://texassharelunker.com/archives/.

Go to the TPWD Flickr here for photos of all Legacy Class ShareLunkers captured during the 2020 season: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmLiXE36.

