Myra Ali was born with “ butterfly skin ” (epidermolysis bullosa) – a life-threatening skin condition that causes blisters and tears in her body. Now an entertainment reporter, charitable ambassador and motivational speaker, Myra reveals how rare disorder shaped her life

Thirty-two years ago, my parents Naveed Saeed and Naila Ali were delighted to welcome their second child into the world. All they wanted was for my daughter to be born healthy. Instead, I emerged without skin on my foot. Fortunately, I was also born in a Midlands hospital specializing in my condition and was quickly diagnosed with a burn-like skin disorder called epidermolysis bullosa (EB), which affects around 5,000 people in the UK. Specifically, I have recessive dystrophy – the most serious type of EB, which means my condition will never improve, and I have second degree burn injuries on my body that will never heal. . Later in life, it can also lead to skin cancer.

During my childhood, my parents had to juggle a large family (I have two brothers and two sisters) with the daily requirements of my condition: expertly repair my bandages, bite my blisters and learn to hold myself without hurting my skin. . Bandages and baths were a painful routine. Mom added potassium permanganate, which looks like purple crystals, to my bath to cleanse my wounds and, despite the discomfort, I was always happy to see the water change color. To me, these crystals were medical versions of a Lush bath bomb and they allowed me to forget the pain I was in.

At school, my friends were very protective of me and they accepted me even if the bandages I wore made me look different. But they never knew the real extent of my condition, nor the constant pain with which I lived. And when I started high school, things changed dramatically; I no longer had a group of close friends like before. Maybe teenagers are less accepting of someone who looks different, but, ultimately, I resent myself. When you have a condition like mine, you need to make an active effort to seek new friendships. I didn’t realize it until later in life. Now, of course, I welcome the opportunity to educate people on EB and I love it when a stranger starts a conversation with me because they are curious about me.

I am also grateful to my parents for always encouraging me to make my own decisions. I became more independent when my mother stopped wrapping my bandages for me and a nurse came home to help me everyday instead. It was my choice: I wanted to take control of my care. I started to go to the hospital appointments myself and made myself heard more about the procedures that were offered to me. You could say that I was stubborn, but I was really afraid of having a general anesthetic and I avoided operations until I was 21 – when I finally developed close and confident relationships with my surgeons and learned to overcome my fears.

I now realize how lucky I am to live in the UK and to have access to the medical care I have received. Many people with EB that I speak to in other parts of the world simply do not have the same level of care because they do not have specialists available in their country. For a long time, I remember that food would get stuck in my throat due to internal scars in my esophagus. I would be in a chic restaurant but I would have to run to the bathroom to spit food because it was suffocating me. Then I would go back to the table as if nothing had happened. Last year, however, doctors reduced the scars and the effect really changed lives. Suddenly I could enjoy the food again and insisted on going to my favorite Iranian restaurant to eat that first meal!

However, coming from a Pakistani background, there are still pressures that I feel just because I am a woman. In my culture, for example, a lot of emphasis is placed on marriage and I have become more and more concerned with finding the right guy for a while. Similar to Orthodox Jews, we use matchmakers, but this was never going to be a viable route for me due to my condition – unfortunately, the perception of people with disabilities is still very narrow. I equated marriage with happiness, and at one point I became very depressed, negative and resentful of my EB. Now, I’m happy to say I’m happy. I’m always very open to meet a guy, but that’s not my main goal. I believe that when the time is right, the guy I’m supposed to be entering will enter my life.

Right now, I’m too busy with my job to worry about going out anyway. Becoming a journalist gave me a purpose, but that was not what I had originally planned to do. In fact, I studied history at the University of Birmingham, where I graduated in 2014. I loved the university and made friends easily there. I have become a keynote speaker for various charities and schools, and have spoken regularly for the charity Debra UK. In 2011, I even gave a speech on behalf of the Countess of Wessex, who is the royal patron of the charity. I also spoke for Changing Faces and the Katie Piper Foundation, and continued to work at the NHS as a translator right after uni. I listened well and the patients opened up to me about their lives. They would tell me their stories, but I never dreamed that these skills would eventually lead to a future career in journalism.

My first concert as a journalist took place in April 2019, after asking Debra UK if I could interview one of their charity leaders. They agreed and I had a great opportunity to chat with celebrity chef Jason Atherton at an event. While I was looking for him for the interview, I realized how much I loved the process: I knew every detail, until his favorite Filipino food was at the end. That night, I also met the mom of actor Tom Holland, Nikki, who very kindly offered me the opportunity to interview Tom for his next film – and I jumped at the chance! At the time, I thought I would only interview Tom, but I ended up interviewing the whole Spider Mancasting, including Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

After that, I did a series of red carpet interviews for the London Film Festival in October 2019, which was a wonderful experience. Despite all the disadvantages of my skin, it also gave me the advantage of standing out, which is useful when you are one of the many journalists wanting the attention of a publicist to obtain an interview with the main actor. This is what made it possible to secure my interview with Timothée Chalamet, who was not to pass through my press area during an event. However, when her publicist saw me and noticed that I looked different, she approached me with a chance to interview her separately. I was delighted to be the only journalist in my area to secure this chat.

I now work part-time for Debra UK as a media ambassador and have continued to meet everyone from Lily Rose Depp to Joel Edgerton. One of my favorite interviews to date has been with Fred Berger, the producer of Golden La La Land. It was an absolute joy to speak to him, and it made me realize how much I have a passion for journalism and the buzz I hear when an actor says: awesome question’. It gives me a boost of energy even when I’m in pain.

People often ask me how I type my features afterwards, since my fingers have been fused with scar tissue. But, the truth is that I can still type and text very quickly! Yes, my dexterity has been severely affected and I need to make sure I take paracetamol four times a day to manage the pain, but EB does not affect my ability to work.

I have spent a large part of my life fearful of the future, but being a freelance journalist and moving to London has brought concentration and happiness to my life; it helped me discover an ambition that I didn’t even know I had. And my journey has taught me that when a woman focuses on her goals, any obstacle can be overcome with determination and positivity. This is what true women’s empowerment looks like.

To learn more about epidermolysis bullosa, visit Debra.org.uk