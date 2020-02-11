“I was a bit of an accidental politician” – Zappone plans to leave Irish politics

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone wants to leave Irish politics after losing her seat in Dáil yesterday.

She lost to John Lahart of Fianna Fail and Francis Noel Duffy of the Green Party, who took the last two places in Dublin Southwest.

The independent politician had spent almost five years as a senator before being elected Dáil in 2016.

She was one of the independent TDs who supported the minority government led by Fine Gael while securing a high ministerial position.

However, she said she would now push for change in front of Leinster House.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, who has lost her seat in #DublinSouthWest, says she now plans to withdraw from Irish politics # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/3ec9ZHE7Fv

– Stephen Murphy (@ Stephen_Murphy5) February 10, 2020

“I always felt a bit like an accidental politician,” she said yesterday at Count Cente.

“I was appointed seanad nine years ago – I had a wonderful time there.

“I have had the privilege of serving the people of Dublin Southwest for the past four years – and I would like to thank them for this opportunity – and as Minister for Children.

“So I decided that I would now continue my change work outside of Irish politics.”

Mrs. Zappone was not the only senior minister losing a seat in the Dáil – with their outgoing cabinet colleagues Regina Doherty and Shane Ross, who also failed to win reelection.

Main picture: Minister for Children Katherine Zappone. Picture by: Niall Carson / PA Archive / PA Images