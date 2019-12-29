I wanted to come to Utah, but couldn't get a visa. This is how this Haitian cellist arrived at the Abravanel Hall

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Getro Joseph had come to his church to play basketball in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, when he saw a man playing an instrument he had never seen before. Out of curiosity, the 13-year-old boy approached the musician.

"I asked the man:" What is this? "And he told me:" This is a cello, "" Getro recalled.

The teenager committed the name in memory. And when he got home, he told his mother he wanted to go to music school. Although it would take some time to get the inscription money, Getro's mother did not hesitate and told her son that she wanted him to learn to play the "big violin".

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, concentrates on his music while playing with John Eckstein of the Utah Symphony, as the two have a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

But Getro had not forgotten the real word.

"The name is cello," he told his mother.

Four years later, the cello is more than a word for Getro. It is an instrument that has changed his life. More recently, it is an instrument that brought him to the United States for the first time to study with cellist John Eckstein of Utah Symphony.

But his trip to Utah was not easy. Haiti is in a state of turmoil, and Getro's musical dreams were not a priority. But with the support of his family, friends and, ultimately, Utah representative Ben McAdams, Getro finally got his moment on the stage of Abravanel Hall in the heart of Salt Lake City.

Meeting Getro

Eckstein met Getro in 2016, when he and two other members of the Utah Symphony traveled to Haiti to teach young musicians at a summer music camp. Getro did not speak English at the time, but he had a visible passion for music and learned fast. He reminded Eckstein of his own son.

"He expressed" thank you "with his eyes," said Eckstein. "There is a very kind, generous and gentle nature."

Eckstein has returned to Haiti every summer since that first visit. In 2017 and 2018, more than a dozen members of the Utah Symphony traveled with him to organize the Haitian Orchestra Institute, where they worked with 100 musicians throughout, from Beethoven to Bizet. It was a labor of love.

But this past summer was different.

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, answers a question during an interview at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for Your trip to Utah.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With the continuing civil unrest in Haiti, only Eckstein and violinist Yuki MacQueen made the trip. For months, anti-government protests have devastated Haiti. The protests have virtually closed the capital of Port-au-Prince, and many service stations, businesses and schools have closed. Looting and arson occur every few days, The New Yorker reported.

"It's so bad," Getro told the Deseret News from Abravanel Hall. "Because of the protests, sometimes people cannot go to school. I hope that when I return, we will have school."

It was during this turmoil that Eckstein thought it might be time to bring Getro to the US. UU., Where you could be exposed to more resources and musical opportunities.

"This was a student with an obvious talent who was being particularly neglected," said Eckstein.

Grid view

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, plays with John Eckstein, on the left, of the Utah Symphony, as the two have a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro He also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, plays his music while playing with John Eckstein of the Utah Symphony during a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro also met with the congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, rubs his fingers during an interview at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for your trip to Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, on the right, plays with John Eckstein of the Utah Symphony while the two have a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, plays with John Eckstein, on the right, of the Utah Symphony, as the two have a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro He also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, meets cellist John Eckstein of Utah at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Then, the Utah Symphony cellist got to work, booked flights and made arrangements for Getro, who would first travel to New Mexico to study with cellist Janet Anthony, president of a nonprofit music organization called BLUME Haiti, before arriving in Utah.

And then Eckstein reached an important obstacle that was beyond his control: Getro could not obtain a visa.

Get Getro here

Getro couldn't even schedule an appointment for a visa, at least until July 2020, said Pat Richards, interim CEO of the Utah Symphony. Then Richards began communicating with the offices of the congressional delegation, to see if anything could be done to speed up the process.

"I just knew how important this was, for what it would mean for this young man, and maybe it would change his life, even if he doesn't become a professional musician," he said.

The McAdams office was the first to respond. McAdams said his staff members went through a cycle of phone calls and dead ends until they contacted the right person and were able to express the urgency of the situation.

“I recognize that much of Washington is bureaucratic and broken. But we try to focus on where we can make a difference, ”McAdams told Deseret News in an interview at Abravanel Hall. “We got to work trying to at least cut the bureaucracy. The process is the process, and Getro has to go through the same obstacles as anyone, but to make sure the process is working. ”

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, meets Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with his visa process. Utah Symphony cellist John Eckstein is next to Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A few weeks later, Getro had a visa.

Coming to the United States now was a reality, and he could stay and study with Eckstein, who would help him learn the music for the Youth Orchestra of the Americas, a group that Getro hopes to play one day.

Utah finally

Getro arrived in Salt Lake City on December 3. Four days later, he was standing on the stage of Abravanel Hall, carrying everything: the more than 2,000 seats, multiple levels and crystal chandeliers.

But I wasn't just there to watch. With Eckstein playing next to him, Getro practiced passages from the Cello Suite n. Bach 3 in C major, a piece that he could not have imagined playing when he learned about the cello four years ago.

"It's catching up very fast," Eckstein said with a smile. “All I can see is a great talent. I tell him something once and it's done. "

Getro Joseph, a young cellist from Haiti, plays with John Eckstein, on the left, of the Utah Symphony, as the two have a brief practice session at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Getro He also met with Congressman Ben McAdams, who helped Getro with the visa process for his trip to Utah.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Getro will return to Haiti in mid-January. These days, he and his mother live in Mirebalais, just over 30 miles from Port-au-Prince. Music school is not as advanced, and since 2017, Getro has volunteered his time, sharing his knowledge and teaching several students for free.

And he is happy to do it, because music has changed his life for the better. Some of his friends were killed during the 2010 Haiti earthquake and, more recently, civil unrest has disrupted his education. But his cello has been a constant.

"Music is a good friend to me. When I return, I will teach my colleagues and my students what I learned in the United States, because they need me," he said. “I try to help them understand what music is. … Music is my life, and music is my future. "