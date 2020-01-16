Alex explained that the two strangers also demanded that he get into the car and take them for a ride. Alex said “no.”

“I don’t know why I said” no, “but the man had a gun and there was a thought in my mind that it could be a fake gun,” he said.

Alex said he grabbed the gun and started wrestling with the man. While this was happening, the man’s female companion screamed at both of them to get into the car. Alex lost the gun and tried to run back to his house.

When Alex opened his gate, he said he heard a popping sound and immediately felt a shooting pain in his left lower leg. He said he had managed to take two or three more steps to the house before collapsing to the floor.

“I looked back when I was on the ground and I tried to tell him not to shoot again,” Alex said.

The suspicious couple fled on foot while Alex called 911. Concerned that his attackers might still be watching, Alex chose not to go inside where his sister and children were staying.

“I had to crawl down the side of my house, open the front door, and then crawl forward so that I [the paramedics] could swing down,” he said.

Minutes later, paramedics brought Alex to the hospital, where the doctor told him that both the tibia and the fibula in his left leg were broken.

Prince Albert Police continues to investigate and the two suspects have not been caught.

The police are asking neighbors who may have security cameras to investigate their recordings and to report anything that looks suspicious.

–

nigel.maxwell@jpbg.ca

On Twitter: @nigelmaxwell