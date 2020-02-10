I tried to repair my friend’s Mini Cooper S, but I messed up and now the car crashes

“A Mini Cooper 2015. Engine space is perhaps a bit tight, but there is no rust, so this task will be easy! “I told my naive self before I agreed to repair my friend’s engine mount. His dealer had called him a huge figure for the job and I could not stand by it and see him divorce with all that money, not if we could easily do it cheaply ourselves! But oh how wrong was I. The Mini is now stranded in a garage in Washington D.C. because I messed it up generously.

Since the high-stakes Holy Grail Jeep Grand Cherokee trip I made in December, I have taken a break from tinkering and working on some personal goals (namely, discovering cool cars in Southeast Asia). But when my good friend Jeb asked for advice about a quote he got from his dealer, I dusted off the old key and went to D.C. where I still had to go to find a separate story.

The menu for the Mini featured a new cabin air filter, replacement spark plugs, freshly pressed engine oil, clean brake fluid and – the large – a non-leaking engine mount.

I had done a little googling and heard that changing the engine mount seemed pretty trivial – we just had to remove one of the headlights, unlock some trim, support the engine, and extend the old holder, so I wasn’t even a little concerned. That is why when I ended up like that yesterday, I was a little fascinated:

I only say ‘a little’ bummed, because I have been working long enough to know that almost every demolition has the ability to become a NOAA-certified shit storm in a short time, but I really hoped that my two-month wringing break would end in an easy win.

In the beginning everything seemed to go swimming. None of the cars had any corrosion, so every bolt came out easily and despite the compact front-wheel drive, the transverse engine layout made access to various components under the hood not terribly difficult.

Jeb and I were on our way to have major controls in our W-columns when a disaster struck. Whatever we did, one of the two bolts that held the engine mount to the body would not fit properly. What’s worse is that we didn’t realize how bad it was until we flung the thing into the body, removed the bolt, and looked at the abundant metal curls on the wires.

I normally start my bolts by hand to prevent things like this, but there was a piece of hard-to-remove plastic cover that pushed against the side of the bolt. Jeb and I thought this was the source of the resistance to rotation, but it turned out to be the dreaded phenomenon known as the cross-thread. Now, every time we place the bolt – and we’ve tried this 100 times – it binds. And if you look inside, it is clear that we have messed up those threads pretty badly.

This is a big problem, because the engine mount – which literally holds the 2.0-liter turbo engine against the car – is held to the body with just two 12-millimeter bolts. If the fastener at the top right of the photo above does not work, the engine will land everywhere, so this bolt has absolutely kept the engine mount in place. It is crucial for the operation of the car.

After more than six hours of tinkering, Jeb and I had to give up and leave the car at night in the garage of his parents-in-law, where he now sits without one of the engine supports and with a floor support that supports the engine from below. Since last night I have thrown and turned, tormented about how I am going to solve this problem.

There is no way to get to the hole – which goes into the vehicle’s strut tower – from the rear, which means that if I wanted to insert the bolt or a thread follower from the other direction to clean / align the threads or , in the worst case, install a nut and washer there, I can’t do that.

What makes things more difficult is that there is no room to drill the hole and throw in a helicoil (a threaded insert that would produce new threads with the same dimensions as the current one, meaning that I could use the factory bolt that for that engine was intended mount).

So really, I only have one hope to fix the ugly hole at the top left of the photo above: I have to use a thread repair (essentially a tap) and pray that I can turn it into the hole and fix it to the left of the thread in a degree that the threaded connection reaches the torque of 74 lb-ft.

I have been successful with a wire repair kit before (I was also terribly lucky with one when I accidentally used one of the molds as a nut and had to undo a lot of work to get it out again – clearly, I am making many errors while tinkering) and looking at the reviews of the person I am planning to rent for free at AutoZone, I am relieved to know that I am not the only blockhead who relies on this tool to solve a critical engine fixation problem :

If this doesn’t work, I’m not sure what I’m going to do. I can try to find a compact angle drill to make a new hole and then tap on new threads and use a larger bolt (or I can use a helicoil), but I think the area I’m working with just too tight.

So there will be a lot of pressure not to ruin this thread repair operation.

Gulp.

