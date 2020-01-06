I tried this $ 13,000 gamer chair to see if I could become a real gamer

Loading...

There is a lot of discussion on the internet about what makes you a real gamer. I never seem to make the cut 🙁

I don’t hit brutally difficult games without walkthroughs or “cheats”. I recently bought my first PC, which means that I’ve been a dirty console for most of my life. I don’t even own (and please keep your horrified gasps) a specific player’s chair.

After every metric set by a group of shadow players deciding who is a real player, I’m not one of them. This is despite the fact that I have been playing video games since I was a child and then have built a whole career writing professionally about it. Wild!

So what should a girl do?

Well, at CES I heard about Acer’s Predator Thronos Air Gamer Chair. Finally, I thought, my prayers were answered. I mean, you can’t get more real gamers than throwing $ 13,000 on a gamer pod ready to hurl you into the sky of gamer space, right?

Check out this guy in promotional material. This is the devilish grin of a man who is insured in his real player status:

One day I’ll know the joy of being a real gamer.

I wanted this joy, I wanted this player trust, I wanted full player diving.

But when I arrived at Acer’s Open House in the Sahara in Las Vegas on Sunday, something felt wrong:

Get up, then sit down!

Maybe it was my below-average attitude, but it didn’t feel like the “space age-style cabin” and “premium, private play harbor” that the advertising had promised. This looked more like three (pretty nice) Acer monitors that were attached to a crane with some LED lights.

But I persevered because #GamersRiseUp !!!

I had to test Project Cars 2, a hyper-realistic racing car simulator. I’ve been told that the $ 13,000 chair is best for simulators, but doesn’t perform well with first-person shooters. You’d think FPS would be a key factor in gathering your Real Gamer credentials, but I was corrected!

Despite my initial disappointments, I made my best face for real gamers:

It happens? Am I a real player now?

I drove around the Daytona map in a Toyota for about a lap. Most of the time it was never to lift my foot off the pedal and to move the Logitech wheel control as little as possible. I noticed that the monitors were not properly aligned and were a few centimeters apart from me from my complete immersion. The car mirrors were aligned with the two outer monitors, which made it feel like an actual driving experience.

It turns out that the Thronos Air is actually a cheaper model of the original $ 29,000 chair. The previous and more expensive version came with a fully motorized and remote controlled arm, an embedded chair built into the pod and an actual desktop gaming system. This … doesn’t. Apart from the monitors, the now manually adjustable crane and a loose chair, all other necessary parts (a PC, a keyboard, a mouse, controls, a racing bike and a pedal) are sold separately.

I cannot say that I left the experience and felt more like a real player. I cannot say that I have left an understanding of why throwing obscene amounts of money at designated player stations is such a staple of real gamer culture. I cannot say that I felt anything but empty and cheated.

But maybe that’s exactly what happens when you become a real gamer. Of course I wouldn’t know.